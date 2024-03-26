'My time is up': White reflects on party's progress since 2021

Outgoing Labor leader Rebecca White says her decision to not retain the party's leadership was made by herself and her alone.
Following her election concession over the weekend, the party's leadership has been spilled and Ms White has announced she would not seek to hold onto the position.
She informed a number of her parliamentary colleagues about her decision over a lunch meeting on Monday and told others before making a public statement on Tuesday.
It is understood Dean Winter has told a number of colleagues he will put up his hand for the position.
It is also understood Josh Willie, who is supported by the party's left faction, is considering his options.
Should there be more than one candidate for the leadership, it will need to be decided by a membership ballot.
Ms White entered state parliament in 2010 and became leader of the party in 2017 following the resignation of Bryan Green.
She stood down as leader following the 2021 election which left the position open to a membership ballot between Shane Broad and David O'Byrne.
Mr O'Byrne won the contest with about 75 per cent of the vote, but was forced to step aside a few weeks and then later resign when a sexual harassment complaint was made public during his time as a union boss in 2007 and 2008.
Ms White on Tuesday said she was not pushed to stand down from the party's leadership.
"I made this decision," she said.
"I don't think it should come as a surprise to anybody that after contesting three elections as the leader of the Labour Party that my time is up."
"it's time for change and a time for renewal of the leadership of the Labor Party.
"There's an enormous amount of work in front of us and I stand ready to support whoever the next leader is to do that work."
Ms White said she would not publicly voice support for any member of the parliamentary Labor party as a leadership candidate.
She said since returning to the leadership in 2021, she felt she had a lot more authority over the party's direction than she previously did.
"We have worked really hard over the last couple of years to rebuild the party," Ms White said.
"I hope that the work that we've achieved over the last couple of years can continue to be built on as a strong foundation."
Ms White confirmed she would remain a member of parliament.
