One year on, Head To Health's after-hours clinic has helped hundreds

Launceston's Head to Health after-hours clinic has helped hundreds with their mental health in its first year of opening.
The critical mental health support clinic has aided over 250 Tasmanians in the past 12 months.
Stride regional manager at Launceston Head to Health Amanda Trunley said the after-hours clinic was a "warm, inviting and welcoming space".
"People don't need an appointment to come in and access the space; the difference in the after-hours services is that people have access to a key worker who's a person with a lived experience, who's available to sit and talk with them.
She said more support was needed for after-hours mental health clinics.
"We know that distress affects us at all hours of the day, it's not just a nine to five experience," Ms Trunley said.
"The after-hours service provides people the opportunity to come in the evening through to 9pm, and in particular on the weekends, where services are sort of generally unavailable."
She said Head to Health had seen an "exacerbation" of mental health issues post-COVID.
"We need more of these services ... our hope is that we start to see that reduction in presentations to our emergency departments (EDs).
"We know EDs are highly clinical and busy environments, they're not necessarily the most appropriate place for someone who's experiencing significant distress.
"After-hour services are that alternative space for people who are experiencing significant emotional and mental distress."
Ms Trunley said with the Easter long weekend coming up, it was important to acknowledge how difficult holidays could be for some.
"We just really encourage people who might be feeling a bit isolated and stressed over the holiday period to reach out to our after-hours service," Ms Trunley said.
"You are welcome to come and receive support."
The after-hours clinic will operate across the Easter long weekend, open from Friday March 29, to Monday April 1, operating daily from 10am to 2pm.
