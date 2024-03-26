The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Health

One year on, Head To Health's after-hours clinic has helped hundreds

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
March 27 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Staff of Launceston Head to Health reflect on the one year anniversary of its after-hours mental health clinic. Picture supplied
Staff of Launceston Head to Health reflect on the one year anniversary of its after-hours mental health clinic. Picture supplied

Launceston's Head to Health after-hours clinic has helped hundreds with their mental health in its first year of opening.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Passionate about all things happening in the North East with a focus on health and politics. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.