Slow fashion: Quadrant Plaza business making your clothes last longer

A Quadrant Plaza business that opened in 2022 has proven sustainability can be fun, trendy and make you look good.
The ReDress Hub began as a pop-up shop 20 months ago and the social enterprise has since become a pioneer in slow fashion.
ReDress Hub director Kirsty Maté said she chose to address retail environments due to the environmental impact of the clothing industry.
According to the Clothing Data Report from the Australian Fashion Council (AFC), Australians buy on average 56 items of clothing yearly, most of which are made from non-sustainable, non-durable materials.
The AFC estimated that 200,000 tonnes of clothes end up in landfill each year and 210,000 tonnes a year go into clothing bins or charities.
"We're at a point in time where the clothing industry is having a huge environmental impact," Dr Maté said.
"I chose clothing, one because of the environmental issues, and two, because we all wear clothing - from the moment we're born to the moment we die, we wear clothing.
"It's something we can all make a difference in, it's not like we have to go and buy a $20,000 solar array to be green - everyone can do it."
Dr Maté said the venture stemmed from her PhD in sustainable consumerism.
"I was looking at how we can make our retail environments - and the activities that happen in them - in a way that encourages sustainable trading behaviour," she said.
"[Sustainability and consumerism] are actually diametrically opposite each other.
"To keep things that we already have in existence in use, that's the whole premise of the circular economy."
The ReDress Hub plays host to a wide range of workshops, activities and high quality, preloved clothing.
"All the fabrics and everything else that is here has come locally," Dr Maté said.
"That means we're actually taking responsibility for the waste that we create."
Dr Maté said the shop gives consumers "agency" to make unique and sustainable choices.
Whether you want to learn sewing, crocheting, mending or upcyling old clothing, the Redress Hub can provide those skills.
"We have workshops to give people the skills to keep the clothes they already have, but keep that in use for longer by repairing, remaking or restyling - or just reusing it in different ways," she said.
Dr Maté said another benefit of the various workshops is that it can improve mental health, with some viewing the space as a "safe place".
"They're becoming really popular with people who are on the NDIS," she said.
"So they can actually use this as a way of supporting them socially and from a skill base, supporting their mental health ... there's all sorts of ways and this helps that demographic of people."
To sign up for events and workshops at ReDress Hub, visit Eventbrite.
