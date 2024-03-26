The Examiner
Rockliff's Libs have already broken their first promise to Tasmanians

March 27 2024 - 8:49am
SO THE Libs have broken their first promise and they haven't even formed a government yet. They said all through the election that they wouldn't govern in minority. So how many more lies will we have to endure over the next four years?

