Rockliff's Libs have already broken their first promise to Tasmanians

THE Examiner reports that 150,000 fans have applied for take-up membership of the Tassie Devils. Why, if each of them donates a paltry $3125 to a stadium fund, then the amount raised would comfortably cover the somewhat fanciful state's financial burden for this magnificent white elephant. Those contributors could have life membership thereby not bothering those of us who are fighting for funds to help Tasmania's poor, homeless and disabled. When the true figure for the construction is announced, then they can all contribute another $3125 so as to settle the real construction costs.