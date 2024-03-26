Rockliff's Libs have already broken their first promise to Tasmanians

SO THE Libs have broken their first promise and they haven't even formed a government yet. They said all through the election that they wouldn't govern in minority. So how many more lies will we have to endure over the next four years?
Bill Hill, Launceston
THANK you to the Launceston City Council for giving our mothers with young baby's 50 per cent off the purchase of cloth nappies. That means the mothers that take the council up on their offer will be contributing to reducing landfill. The figures state that using cloth nappies reduces waste by one third of a ton annually per child.
Now all we need is for TasWater and TasNetworks to get on board with a 25% discount each to make up for all the extra washing our young mothers have to do because they are the ones that will be profiting from it with extra water and power. Let's see if they will pull their weight too.
Allan Slater, Ravenswood
JACQUI Lambie professes to be concerned with Tasmania's educational woes, but chants with great pride that candidates running under the banner of JLN at last weekend's state election "to have life experience, not university qualifications."
Will patients who successfully navigate Tasmania's surgical waiting list be greeted with "I have a plethora of life experience, but no university qualifications?!"
Kenneth Gregson, Swansea
Kevin, don't take the mickey out of poor old Donald, he's going through a rough time.
Rodney Tuck, Katoomba NSW
THE Examiner reports that 150,000 fans have applied for take-up membership of the Tassie Devils. Why, if each of them donates a paltry $3125 to a stadium fund, then the amount raised would comfortably cover the somewhat fanciful state's financial burden for this magnificent white elephant. Those contributors could have life membership thereby not bothering those of us who are fighting for funds to help Tasmania's poor, homeless and disabled. When the true figure for the construction is announced, then they can all contribute another $3125 so as to settle the real construction costs.
Dave Robinson, Newstead
IN RESPONSE to Hamish Geale's article (The Examiner, March 21) of concerned residents regarding the three kilometre of West Tamar Highway north of Cormiston Road, Riverside.
State Growth says 'there is little justification for West Tamar speed limit change'. I disagree.
I frequent that stretch of road to Legana and I sit at 90 km/h and vehicles literally fly past me.
Last Saturday, for instance, I drove to Beauty Point and followed a heavy-laden log truck hurtling along the narrow winding road between Exeter and the Batman Bridge turn off at 100 km/h.
Reducing the speed limit by 10 km/h on the entire much-maligned highway should help to save unnecessary carnage.
I also ask how much police presence has been in the area over the years?
More action, less words, thanks.
Rob Booth, Riverside
AUSTRALIA is investing heavily into addressing the climate crisis.
We are all helping by paying more for our electricity.
However, the Liberals will happily destroy our forests which is the best carbon sink we have!! I wonder who is behind the advice given to them.
Horst Schroeder, Devonport
HI, AGAIN, Launceston. This time in response to Jill (The Examiner, March 25) I have to worry that many people are driving from Mowbray to Invermay. That is an easily walkable journey, and there are good bus connections due to the university and TAFE in Newnham. Perhaps people are doing the journey as part of a longer trip? Then they should use the car lane provided at the East Tamar Highway just a few hundred metres west and parallel.
The City of Launceston declared a climate emergency in 2019 and if they prioritise vehicular travel times along a busy shopping strip over pedestrian safety and convenience, they can't be taking it very seriously.
Eric Smith, Launceston
With AFL Tasmania wanting to bolster participation numbers for the sport, maybe they should work with the Government to reintroduce school football (this should also be done with all sports) in school hours so there isn't any reliance on volunteer/parent assistance. This is also a way of promoting better health for students and the experience of working in a team.
Dean Gibbons, George Town
