Deputy Premier confident Liberals can negotiate stadium with JLN

Deputy Premier Michael Ferguson remained confident the Liberals could work with the Jacqui Lambie Network (JLN), despite their attacks on the JLN throughout the election campaign.
Addressing the media on Monday, Mr Ferguson said premier Jeremy Rockliff had opened up discussions with the JLN leader Jacqui Lambie.
"In the election campaign, yes, there's a battle of ideas and a contest of who has the best plan," Mr Ferguson said.
"But the people of Tasmania have spoken, the humble and leadership thing to do is to take what voters have said and get on and make it work for our beautiful state."
"We look forward to having more detailed personal discussions with a view to taking up that offer of goodwill that's been extended by Senator Lambie to be constructive and to see stability."
Ms Lambie said on ABC Radio on Monday if Labor were conceding defeat, then the JLN "had no choice" but to work with the Liberals.
Senator Lambie has been hugely critical of the Liberals $715 million commitment to the stadium in Hobart, even telling the Premier to stick the stadium "up his bum".
"I want to make sure there's a government formed because I'm quite sure Tasmanians do not want to go back to a re-election over the next two months," Ms Lambie said.
She called for better transparency around the stadium through Right to Information acts and bolstering the state's Integrity Commission, ensuring that "everybody is put under the microscope".
"My people are going to need to see that [stadium] contract and see where it's at," Ms Lambie said.
"There are more important things to people like our health system, housing and education ... it's all about priorities for Tasmanians and quite frankly, I still cannot come up with a decent reason why it's a priority to have a new stadium with a roof."
Mr Ferguson said negotiations with the JLN around the stadium "opened the way for more people to be able to get the kind of detail that they're looking for, in order to make their decisions on important policy matters like that."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.