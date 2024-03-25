The Examiner
Deputy Premier confident Liberals can negotiate stadium with JLN

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
March 25 2024 - 2:23pm
Michael Ferguson Deputy Premier and Treasurer addresses the media on election matters. Picture by Paul Scambler
Michael Ferguson Deputy Premier and Treasurer addresses the media on election matters. Picture by Paul Scambler

Deputy Premier Michael Ferguson remained confident the Liberals could work with the Jacqui Lambie Network (JLN), despite their attacks on the JLN throughout the election campaign.

