Jeremy Rockliff and Rebecca White: Will you be Premier if your party is elected?

The Examiner editor Craig Thomson sat down with Premier Jeremy Rockliff and Labor leader Rebecca White and asked them questions from our readers and a few of our own.
With all the recognised polls saying Tasmania is heading for a hung parliament, many voters wonder who will lead the state after the election.
The power plays of party politics are never far from the surface in a profession where your opposition sits in front of you, and your enemy is behind you.
VIDEO HERE:
The Examiner asked Mr Rockliff and Ms White:
If either leader can form a government but is in the minority, how can we be assured you'll be the leader? That others within your party won't see a hung parliament as a loss and try to change the leader? If we vote for Rockliff, will we get Ferguson or Abetz? If we vote for White, will we get Winter?
Interviewer: Craig Thomson
Video editor: Aaron Smith
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.