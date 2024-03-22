The Examiner
Hit from both sides: Union strikes over failure to implement ban

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
March 23 2024 - 5:00am
HACSU industrial manager Lucas Digney says paramedics must be allowed to help the community without being stuck on the hospital ramp for hours. File photo
Ambulance workers have voted to take industrial action, after the government and the Department of Health failed to implement the initial stage of the ramping ban this week.

BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

