The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

$450K vandalism and theft losses to Zions Hill Church since ownership

Hugh Bohane
By Hugh Bohane
March 23 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zions Hill property's recently smashed windows. Picture supplied by Pastor Merrilyn Billing
Zions Hill property's recently smashed windows. Picture supplied by Pastor Merrilyn Billing

Zions Hill Church in Ravenswood has experienced extensive vandalism and theft, totalling approximately $450,000 since it opened 22 years ago and an estimated $40,000 in losses in the last two weeks.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hugh Bohane

Hugh Bohane

Senior Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering breaking news, community news, crime and court. Got a story? I'd like to hear it: hugh.bohane@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Formerly a freelance correspondent and Griffith Uni graduate.

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.