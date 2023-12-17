Esk Market closes in Ravenswood, search begins for new home

The Esk Market has officially closed in Ravenswood while it searches for a new home to continue its more than 50-year history of trading.
Three years after moving from the Inveresk precinct the popular vending operation has been forced to call time on its tenancy in the former Ravenswood High School building on Warring Street.
The building, which is owned by Zions Hill Church, has housed more than 40 stallholders selling preloved items like clothing, books and other bric-a-brac each Sunday for two years.
Citing financial hardship, the market - which is run by the Royal National Agricultural and Pastoral Society of Tasmania, the body in charge of the Launceston Show - is now looking for a new location to operate.
"We haven't had the support that we thought we'd get here, which has meant it's been a bit hard on the stallholders to make any money," said Philip LeFevre, the Esk Market's coordinator.
"When we've got wages and electricity and the ongoing cost, it means that the market is unfortunately having to close."
The Esk Market previously ran at Foster Street for close to four decades before surrendering its lease back to City of Launceston council in 2020.
The Royal National Agricultural Society's agreement with the council at the time allowed the market to run with "virtually no rent", according to Mr LeFevre, meaning the operation was far more feasible than today's.
Some of the difficulty of finding a new location has been the market's selling point to its stallholders which promises them they don't need to pack up their stalls at close of business.
"We'd love to go somewhere else but everywhere else they have to pack up and go home," Mr LeFevre said.
"A lot of our stallholders don't want to do that."
However, the stallholders had no choice but to pack up their stalls when the Esk Market closed in Ravenswood for good on Sunday, December 17.
Mr LeFevre said the organisation promises it will continue to look for a new space.
"If and when we find a place, we'll likely be back within three months at the earliest," he said.
