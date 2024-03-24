Pay cut suggestion for Tasmanian politicians is 'absurd'

THERE have been quite a few letters recently pondering if Tasmanian politicians should take a 40 per cent pay cut due to the restoration of the lower house to 35.
The reasoning being that the 40 per cent pay rise done in 1993 was tied to reducing the numbers to 25.
The two issues were completely separate with the pay rise done in 1993 to bring our pollies' pay in line with those in other states.
The reduction in numbers was not done until five years later in 1998, and the primary reason was to sideline the Greens which it did very effectively.
As such, there is no reason for politicians to take a 40 per cent pay cut and to suggest they should is absurd.
NOW we have the name of our AFL team, the colours and uniform and a multitude of people working for it - one question.
As the powers that be in the mainland AFL are still hellbent on Tasmania building a roofed stadium by 2029 for a stupendous amount, what happens to everything and everyone if we don't do this?
Our premier has capped the cost at $375 million. Does that include TasWater moving the sewage at a rumoured cost of $300 million? It would be great to have our own team but it still seems like pie in the sky whatever spin is put on it.
I AM writing to congratulate Bridget Archer on winning this year's McKinnon Prize for Political Leadership.
I may not have been supportive of each and every issue over which Bridget took a stand in opposition to that of her party.
The importance of what she did and does is that it offers the rest of the party an alternative view, as opposed to taking the lazy, easy route of being part of the tribal echo-chamber that falls in behind whatever the party leadership proposes.
It would be great for democracy in Australia if there were more like her in their guts and ethical independence in both the Liberal and Labor Parties.
As one whose state and federal representatives are, to put it mildly, bland and undistinguished sheep, I would warmly welcome the opportunity to vote for a candidate with Bridget's independence and integrity.
WE'RE appalled at the treatment of Geoff and Jackie Brayford by TasWater (The Examiner, March 14). How would members of the Board, the CEO and managers of TasWater feel if this was their family home?
A different response no doubt. Isn't it enough that the Brayford's home has been badly damaged, but now they have to spend a fortune in legal costs fighting with TasWater. Come on TasWater, do the right thing by your customers!
ASTHMA is a super serious problem and absolutely disastrous if you are inflicted with it (The Examiner, March 18).
Being elderly and in my twilight years I am not frightened of dying but how I die is of concern, if I had any problems with my respiratory system like asthma.
Sadly I have been faced with respiratory problems in my life, which has given me an extreme phobia of being deprived of breathing freely.
Having asthma badly as a child from nine years old until I was 17 and then thankfully grew out of it, it was horrific!
Then later on in life experiencing it again, not in myself but watching several family members dying with lung related diseases.
My father died of lung cancer, my sister of lung cancer, my brother, lung cancer, and my wife of lung cancer. People are so unaware of the tremendous fear of being deprived what we all take for granted a gasp of fresh air.
It is horrendous, you go right to the end of your inhale trying to take that breath and then to the same to push out an exhale over and over again, for hours or days on end.
It is endless, you cannot sleep, eat, even reading The Examiner is sheer torture. I have the greatest sympathy for you Mr. Stott.
