Contrasting victories set up table-topping Northern derby

Launceston's State Netball League big guns set up a mouth-watering derby by both maintaining their 100 per cent starts to the season.
However, there were contrasting stories as the teams recorded fifth-straight victories while playing simultaneously in Hobart on Saturday to move into next week's summit meeting well clear of the chasing pack.
While the Hawks cruised past Karana at Kingborough Sports Centre to sit top of the ladder with a 232.92 percentage, Cavaliers had to grind out a nail-biting three-goal win over third-placed Cripps Waratah at Hobart Netball and Sports Centre.
The Silverdome co-tenants will square up in the first Northern derby of the season at 6pm next Saturday.
Hawks dominated all four quarters to see off Karana 85-32.
Several early turnovers from starting defenders Danni Laugher and Tessa Coote set the ball rolling as Hawks stormed into a 22-7 quarter-time lead.
Kendall Jones moved into goal attack as the lead stretched out to 41-14 at the main break and 64-24 at the final change.
Consistent shooting throughout the contest saw Ash Mawer finish with 65 goals, Courtney Treloar 14 and Jones six.
After a two-week national championship break plus a bye, Cavs' first game in a month proved a 44-41 thriller as they led Cripps by four and six goals after the first two terms but narrowly lost the last two by one and three.
Hayley McDougall led the scoring with 25 goals, supported by Sophie Blackberry (11) and Zoe Claridge (eight). Paige O'Neill and Sophie Brewer both featured in the week they were called up to Australian junior teams.
Kingston won the opening game of round six with a 44-31 defeat of South East Suns on Friday night. Devon had the bye. Elsewhere in round seven, Cripps play South East Suns as Devon and Karana both take on Kingston.
