Airing a grievance about urgent care, answers sought on youth detention

THE Urgent Care Clinic (UCC) in Wellington Street, Launceston has been set up to take the strain off the emergency department (ED) at the LGH.
They say to go there if you have asthma or COPD.
Aerosols are not permitted so that means no nebulisers, no wall oxygen or medical air. There is no fax machine to get your records from the LGH or your doctor.
You will probably be sent like I was to A&E anyway to have ECGs done all over again and although it is open until 8PM the cut off for blood results is much earlier than that.
Asthma is not always a minor medical episode such as minor burns, stitches and glue for minor cuts. People can die in front of you with asthma.
It's not the staff, they do their best. It's all about playing draughts. This setup could have adverse outcomes for respiratory patients. Don't advise people to go to the UCC if it is not equipped to handle them.
Clive Stott, Grindelwald
THERE was a headline in the Sunday Examiner (March 10) stating that Youth Detention is not the answer. Please tell me what it is.
When you get an uncontrollable youth and you have tried everything possible, his or her family will or can not control them, what happens?
Do they just relinquish their child to the Government to get lost in the system until they become adults then let this prison system try their hardest and the poor person has a life of in and out of custody for the rest of their lives?
Anthony Wayne Galvin, Launceston
CRAIG Thomson, The Examiner Editor's opinion (March 10) is a compelling read.
We're told this Newspaper is committed to maintaining a lively but civil forum for discussion, we are asked to keep comments relevant and respectful.
With Launceston Police now investigating the current blazes that threatened to engulf homes, as being deliberately lit this is a big ask, but thankfully there were no injuries.
For all arsons, it's very hard to show any sympathy or leniency. Those held accountable definitely have no excuses as the full force of the law (maximum prison sentence of 21 years) must be implemented.
Witnesses who may have seen anything suspicious in the Ravenswood area need to come forward as Police investigators are hoping residents who may have video surveillance, dash-cam or doorbell camera footage or anyone with information to contact them.
Planned ignition aimed at reducing forest fuels around populated areas must now be prioritised. Ramping up fire safety bylaw enforcement should be another top focus for the incoming State Government.
Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Bruce Webb, Launceston
JEREMY Rockliff says it will be the greatest thing to happen to tourism since MONA with the new Chocolate Experience at Cadbury to hit Tasmania's tourism scene.
No it won't Jeremy and here is why. MONA attracts people to the state. People come here to visit MONA or at least it is a key driver of why many visit. MONA drives economic benefits for the state.
A chocolate fountain experience will not attract new visitors. It will simply mean the tourist $ is spread around. A dollar spent at the chocolate extravaganza is a dollar that would have been spent elsewhere. A chocolate factory will simply divert economic benefit
Garth Faulkner, Trevallyn
I HAVE never seen such undeniable mistruths as all the election promises the Labor, Liberal and the Greens are trotting out to all and sundry.
All these things they are going to fix and change, which only a fool would believe will actually happen. Here's another idea for them to trot out, what about fixing the container refund and recycling?
They have had over 40 years to adopt and actually implement a system and, I believe we are no closer now to seeing this legislation than we were over 40 years ago.
All of these politicians are only interested in their own little dung heaps, being themselves. Get rid of the upper chamber and ensure these people are terminated, not redeployed to another department with their magic tricks, cushy jobs, and superannuation schemes.
By the way, negative gearing will never be dumped in this country as most politicians own several properties. Talk about "the blind leading the blind."
Richard Cooke, Invermay
