Serial police evader runs out of chances

A 25-year-old man with a long record of evading police pleaded guilty to further driving offences when he appeared in the Launceston Magistrates Court.
Defence lawyer Hannah Phillips entered the plea on behalf of Drew Alexander Jones.
Jones was given a chance by magistrate Sharon Cure in February to avoid seven months jail via a drug treatment order.
However, he committed several offences in Devonport and Burnie this month prompting Tasmania Police to seek cancellation of the order.
He pleaded guilty to three counts of driving while disqualified in Launceston in December.
He pleaded not guilty to a count of aggravated evasion of police but guilty to driving while disqualified and using a vehicle without number plates.
Jones also pleaded guilty to a separate count of aggravated evade, driving while disqualified and contravening a notice.
He pleaded not guilty possessing a controlled drug and ammunition.
The court heard last year that Jones had been convicted of evading police 13 times since 2013.
Ms Phillips said Jones would not oppose cancellation of the drug treatment order and sought a a hearing date in relation to the not guilty pleas.
"It would not need to be in the next few weeks he will be spending some time in custody," Ms Phillips said.
"Seven months I would have thought," Ms Cure said.
The sentence would be affected by 41 days Jones had already spent in custody and sentences for new offending.
Jones was also given a drug treatment order in November.
In February he wrote a three page letter to magistrate Cure asking her to look deep into her heart and give him another chance.
Ms Cure adjourned his case to April 29 at 9.15am.
