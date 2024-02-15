The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Man given another chance after writing hearfelt letter to magistrate

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated February 16 2024 - 8:18am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Drew Alexander Jones. Picture Facebook
Drew Alexander Jones. Picture Facebook

A 25-year-old man who faced jail wrote a three page letter asking a magistrate to "look deep into her heart and give him another chance", the Launceston Magistrates court heard.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.