Man who begged for a chance to stay out of jail facing new police charges

A 25-year-old man who wrote a three page letter to a magistrate begging for a chance to stay out of jail is facing new charges of evading police and drug possession in recent days.
Drew Alexander Jones, 25, was placed on his latest drug treatment order on February 16 2024 but appeared on Friday in the Devonport Magistrates court on charges of evading police, driving while disqualified, possession of ammunition, possession of a controlled drug breach of a police family violence order and breach of bail.
Mr Jones was mentioned in the Launceston Magistrates Court on Thursday March 14 in relation to an allegation of evading police on March 7 at Bird Street Burnie.
No plea was entered on associated counts of driving while disqualified, using a vehicle on a public street when number plate not displayed and a count of breach of bail.
The Launceston Magistrates Court was told last year that Jones had been convicted of evading police 13 times since 2013.
Mr Jones was arrested at Shearwater and appeared in Devonport court in relation to charges on March 14.
In a statement Tasmania Police said on Friday March 15 that an allegedly disqualified driver was seen travelling on Bluewater Crescent at about midday.
"Road spikes were deployed however the driver allegedly evaded police before leaving the vehicle in the Northdown area and fleeing on foot into nearby bushland," the statement said.
"Significant police resources, including the police drone unit, were deployed to the area and a 25 year old Squeaking Point man was subsequently taken into custody without incident about 1.30pm.
"The man was detained to appear in the Devonport Magistrates Court later today on a number of charges including driving whilst disqualified, evading police, family violence, bail breaches and possessing drugs and ammunition."
Acting Inspector James Scicluna said there had been no risk to the wider community.
"I am proud of our police officers who remain committed to protecting our community," he said.
"I would also like to thank the community for their patience and understanding of any delays during our searches yesterday."
Mr Jones did not plead to the charges and was remanded in custody to reappear on March 21 in Launceston.
The Examiner understands Tasmania Police is likely to make an application for cancellation of his latest drug treatment order.
Supreme Court matters were adjourned until March 18 in Launceston at 4.15pm.
In February Mr Jones wrote a three page letter asking magistrate Sharon Cure to "look deep into her heart and give him another chance".
At the time Mr Jones faced seven months' jail if a drug treatment order he was given on November 30 2023 was cancelled.
Successful completion of the order would have allowed him to avoid the seven months' jail as long as he had stayed off drugs and avoided reoffending.
However, Mr Jones was arrested on December 27 2023 in a targeted police operation after he failed to abide by conditions of the order including a scheduled appearance in court for a review of the order on December 14.
He was arrested on three counts of driving while disqualified on December 12 and 13 2023 to which he is yet to plead and to two counts of breaching bail.
In January an application to cancel the order was made by the Department of Community Corrections and Tasmania Police and considered by Ms Cure.
At the February appearance defence lawyer Hannah Phillips said Jones December offending came in the context of a breakdown in the relationship at the Prospect Vale house where he was living during the order.
Ms Phillips said serious allegations were being spoken about in the community.
She said Jones had gone to ground because he was fearful of Tasmania Police special operations group since an arrest at the Newstead Hotel in 2022.
Ms Phillips opposed the cancellation order saying that if he did not get another chance "when would it happen for him".
"He hasn't had a chance," Ms Phillips said.
She said he had spent most of his life in jail since he turned 18-years-old.
Jones had been in custody for 51 days since December 27 2023.
Ms Cure read his letter remarking that it was articulate.
Ms Cure allowed Jones to continue on the drug treatment order citing a Victorian legal case which dictated that drug treatment order recipients be given a fair chance to comply.
However, a report by a court mandated diversion officer found that a new address for Jones in Port Sorrell was unsuitable.
Mr Jones also wrote a letter to Ms Cure in April 2022 outlining a wish to be a better person.
He told Ms Cure his Nan would not put up with any of his bullshit.
However, in September 2022 he evaded police in Launceston. Jones also received the benefit of a deferred sentence in 2022.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.