Devilish plan: City of Launceston mayor cements AFL team commitment in ink

Many are getting around the hype of the Tasmanian AFL team announcement, but some are taking it a step further.
City of Launceston mayor Matthew Garwood pledged his allegiance to the Tasmanian Devils with a tattoo of the new logo on Wednesday at Dorsia Tattoo in Launceston.
With over 100,000 membership signups in the first 24-hours since the reveal, Cr Garwood said the team was bringing Tasmanians together.
"We're hearing from people that used to live here, or whether they just want to get involved in it from right around the country," Cr Garwood said.
"I think that's probably one of the most exciting things to see, the power that is in community.
"Whether it's through art, culture or sport, the way in which we've got behind a Tasmanian initiative and putting ourselves on the national and international map is one of the most exciting parts of it."
A born and bred Geelong fan, Cr Garwood said it was going to be tough for many to change their allegiances.
"It's going to be very difficult to see as we come into 2028 how that balance potentially shifts going forward, whether we play at GMHBA [stadium] or whether we play here," Cr Garwood said.
"I think that a lot of people are going to have first and second teams coming up through the Devils.
"But for me personally, I don't have any Geelong Cats tattoos, despite all the premierships we've had in the last few years, so there very well might be a tipping point."
