Apollo Bay livestock trade likely to be subject to further consultation

The planning authority taking control of the port of Apollo Bay in a few months time says it'll again consult with the community, before any decision is made on using the port to unload livestock.
In late May, the Supreme Court will heard arguments on Bass Strait Freight's plans to bring livestock from King Island and unload them into stock crates parked on the Apollo Bay wharf.
The proposal was blocked by Colac Otway shire, which banned BSF vessels from entering the port in January.
But on July 1, the Great Ocean Road Coast and Parks Authority (GORCAPA) will take over from the shire as Apollo Bay port manager.
"Once the transfer is complete, we will engage with council, stakeholders, and the community to best understand the areas and shape our management plans for the future," a spokesperson for GORCAPA said.
The spokesperson said for now the shire was the current Apollo Bay port manager, so responsibility for harbour operations rested with the council.
"It would be inappropriate for GORCAPA to comment on an ongoing legal matter," the spokesperson said.
Colac Otway shire chief executive Anne Howard said council had completed an extensive management plan for the area.
"Council had an extensive plan, developed with community and stakeholders, in place to improve the precinct for user groups, locals and tourists and we are still advocating for some good outcomes there," Ms Howard said.
"That plan is under review and we await further announcements from GORCAPA on what will be delivered."
She said the council wanted to see the community's vision for the precinct delivered as soon as possible.
"The current proposal for animal freight was not something contemplated when that plan was developed, and is something that needs very careful consideration to ensure the operation can be managed safely and does not detrimentally impact other vessels, the environment, users or staff of the port," Ms Howard said.
At a recent community meeting, there was "a significant level of concern" about the proposal and it was not clear what economic benefit livestock shipping would bring to Apollo Bay, or the broader region, she said.
On January 11 the port manager was verbally advised by BSF that it proposed to bring one of its vessels into Apollo Bay, which included the transport and unloading of livestock, on January 22, she said.
"In response, BSF was requested by the port manager, that day, to provide sufficient information by January 15 to enable an adequate review and assessment to ensure that it could be managed at the port in a manner that is safe and does not detrimentally impact other vessels, the environment, users or staff of the port," she said
BSF did not provide the information, so the manager issued a direction under the Marine Safety Act 2010 preventing BSF vessels from entering Apollo Bay.
"Council as the Port Manager continues to work with BSF to obtain information in order to assess their proposed operations to determine if the port has the capacity to accommodate the proposed operations safely, as required by the Marine Safety Act," Ms Howard said.
"The BSF operation is on a scale not seen before in this facility, and needs very careful consideration.
"The manager needs to ensure that the proposed operation can be managed in manner that is safe and does not detrimentally impact other vessels, the environment, users or staff of the port."
The port manager was required to ensure the safety of people, vessels and the impact of vessel operations on the environment and to develop plans to manage any potential risks.
"The port manager requested information from BSF in order to adequately assess the safety and environmental aspects of this current proposal and needs to consider how that fits with current users," Mr Howard said.
