Greens release 50-point plan to address ramping crisis

The Tasmanian Greens will inact a thorough fifty point action plan to address ambulance ramping issues in the state, if elected.
The Greens committed an extra $120 million over four years to the plan, in addition to the $220 million already pledged to health throughout the election.
Greens leader Rosalie Woodruff said their action plan drew on the expert work and advocacy of unions, stakeholders and testimonials from the ambulance ramping inquiry.
"It's also based on the government's own expert reports and recommendations that they have failed to implement over years," Dr Woodruff said.
"This is a large body of work - we know it's not simple to fix the health system. It's certainly not a three word slogan, and that's why this 50-point plan recognises the complexity of fixing the health crisis."
Health and Community Services Union industrial manager Lucas Digney welcomed the Greens plan.
"There is no single point of investment that can be made to fix the absolute crisis that exists across our health service today," Mr Digney said.
"It's more a holistic approach that is needed, particularly investment in preventative and flow initiatives that are outlined in the Greens' plan; that will go a long way to fixing ambulance ramping."
The Liberals doubled down on their 60-minute ramping policy over the weekend after it was blocked by an Industrial Commission.
Health Minister Guy Barnett said to help implement their policy, they were employing an additional 44 new doctors and 25 nurses at the Royal Hobart Hospital.
He said this would increase its operational capacity by around 30 per cent, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
"We have also committed $53 million to a newly-expanded Emergency Department at the Launceston General Hospital," Mr Barnett said.
Mr Digney said the 30-minute transfer of care policy was a national guideline in terms of how long it should take for a patient to be transferred from an ambulance.
"The reality is that it can't be implemented today," Mr Digney said.
"We had a plan to implement a 60-minute offload policy but as you've seen this week, the nurses have not been consulted with to the extent that they should be.
"They simply don't have the resources to take on those additional patients, and what that means is our members will be forced to continue the current ramping practices that have been ongoing for years."
Labor health spokesperson Anita Dow said Labor had announced a number of initiatives that were all aimed at reducing ambulance ramping and alleviating bed block.
"We've announced our immediate action plan to redevelop our hospitals, rebuild our workforce and improve access to care within the community in our first term of office," Ms Dow said.
"Labor will invest in our paramedic workforce and will also double the number of community paramedic hubs so more people can be treated at home rather than travelling to our busy hospitals, which can lead to ambulance ramping."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.