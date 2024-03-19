History in the making: Were you at the Tassie Devils launch? Our pics here

Tasmania's AFL team will be known as the Devils.
Electing to go with the familiar myrtle green, primrose yellow and rose red colour scheme at this week's launch Tasmania Football Club chair Grant O'Brien explained why the colours were selected.
"Our colours are a tribute to our past," he said.
"Our football history is breathtaking. Our colours will represent all of us on the national stage and be a beacon for our state pride.
"Our new club launched on Monday night, but our football heritage dates back over 150 years.
As for the selection of the Devils nickname, O'Brien added: "It is important that our name represents who we are and where we are heading.
"Tasmanians are unique. We are humble, we show grit and determination, and we can often be a bit cheeky.
"Tasmanians are strong with a powerful sense of place. The nickname of our club has two elements.

