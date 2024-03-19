The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

History in the making: Were you at the Tassie Devils launch? Our pics here

Craig George
By Craig George
March 19 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Tasmania's AFL team will be known as the Devils.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig George

Craig George

Photographer

I have been a photographer at the Examiner Newspaper since February 2021. I am a Master Photographer with the Australian Institute of Professional Photography with over 20 years experience in most genres of photography. I have a passion for fine art, landscape and abstract photography. Feel free to visit my website www.the rawimage.com

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.