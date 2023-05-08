The Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List
Our Business

FermenTasmania still seeks expressions of interest for Legana hub

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
Updated May 8 2023 - 5:38pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An artist's rendition of the Fermentation Hub, currently under construction at Legana. Picture by FermenTasmania
An artist's rendition of the Fermentation Hub, currently under construction at Legana. Picture by FermenTasmania

Local businesses have the chance to be part of the starter culture at a new food and beverage facility, as FermenTasmania continues seeking expressions of interest for its Fermentation Hub.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.