Local businesses have the chance to be part of the starter culture at a new food and beverage facility, as FermenTasmania continues seeking expressions of interest for its Fermentation Hub.
A fermentation facility was first devised in 2016, and the 1800-square-metre purpose-built fermentation facility is now in its first stages of construction.
FermenTasmania chair Kim Seagram said it was a "very exciting" time for the multi-industry body, as several individuals and organisations had already submitted expressions of interest.
"With the process now officially launched we have already had 18 companies and people submit with some great ideas and projects, from small local makers to large national companies," Ms Seagram said.
"Later this year we will be going out to all the people who lodged the applications to start to negotiate space and timing to start to understand in more detail what they will need specifically."
Ms Seagram said the hub would provide space and equipment for individuals and businesses of all stripes to create fermented food and drink products, develop new skills, conduct research and even had scope for tourism opportunities.
Businesses based at the hub will also have opportunities to establish premises nearby, allowing ongoing access to equipment and expertise.
West Tamar Council approved the development application for the Legana site in July 2022, and the facility is anticipated to come online by mid-2024.
Ms Seagram said the location was ideal, and would further cement the region as a world-renowned food and drink destination.
"The clearing of the site for the Fermentation Hub has just commenced and the construction company will be chosen in the next month," she said.
"Legana was chosen after an extensive search across the North for a site suitable for commercial production but close enough to the city for easy access for training and skills and other learning.
"We think the gateway to the Tamar Valley Wine Route is ideal for a Fermentation Hub."
FermenTasmania is still seeking expressions of interest for the hub, and applications can be filled out at fermentasmania.com.
Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils.
