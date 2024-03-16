Tasmania's 2024 state election: predictions for every seat

After a lacklustre and predictable election campaign we are headed for a chaotic vortex next Saturday.
The mischievous streak of journalism in me perks up at the thought of a hung parliament but I fear we will go too far this time.
An electorate, tired of politics and mediocre politicians with no clue as to direction, is about to create a maze of tribes, trying to strangle each other in a restless sea of competing interests.
I suppose I have higher hopes for those who will win seats as independents or minor party candidates, but I do fear the worst, human nature being what it is.
This is my last crack at state politics before the election so here are my predictions, and mine alone.
I expect a larger House of Assembly with 14 Liberals, 12 Labor, two Greens, three Jacqui Lambie seats and four independents.
That means a quarter of the House will not belong to a major party.
This is a huge wake up call for the major parties in Tasmania and across Australia.
People are losing faith in their ability to represent voter interests and govern.
In the Liberals' team Michael Ferguson, radio announcer Rob Fairs and either newbie MP Simon Wood or GP Julie Sladden will be elected.
In Labor Michelle O'Byrne, Janie Finlay and Geoff Lyons because of his federal profile will be elected, and this leaves either Lara Alexander or a Jacqui Lambie Network candidate winning the final seat.
Liberal Premier Jeremy Rockliff will pull in two quotas to underwrite Roger Jaensch and Felix Ellis retaining their seats.
Labor's Shane Broad and Anita Dow will retain their seats, but the polls suggest the Jacqui Lambie Network winning two in Jacqui Lambie country.
Liberals' Guy Barnett, Jane Howlett and Mark Shelton will keep their seats.
Opposition Leader Bec White will pull in two quotas, enough to elect Jen Butler and a third Labor candidate.
John Tucker will keep his seat because he has been surprisingly effective as an independent, and the final seat will go to a Jacqui Lambie Network candidate.
Former Liberal Senator Eric Abetz will make his comeback, along with Jacquie Petrusma and Nic Street, but Dean Young will lose his seat. In Labor I expect Dean Winter and a second Labor candidate will be elected.
The Greens leader Rosalie Woodruff will win her seat, along with Independent David O'Byrne.
Liberal MPs Madeleine Ogilvie and Simon Behrakis will keep their seats. Labor will be kept to just two, Ella Haddad and Josh Willie in his move from the Legislative Council.
Vica Bayley will keep his seat for the Greens and because the polls suggest two independents I'm going for firebrand independent Kristie Johnston and former Liberal and equally a firebrand Sue Hickey.
The polls suggest Labor is bleeding votes to the independents and the Lambie juggernaut, but I think Labor will do better, but still only winning 12 seats, a net gain of three seats in a larger house.
That the Liberal primary vote seems way out in front, on 39 per cent in the latest EMRS poll, to Labor's 26 per cent and even as low as 23 per cent in other polling is extraordinary.
We knew the bigger parliament and lower quota to win a seat would increase the number of independents and minor parties and I assumed the Libs would suffer the most, but Labor seems to be the biggest casualty although the performance of both major parties is woeful.
Maybe it's true that people will vote in the opposite direction to what party is in government nationally and Labor is hardly the dominant force nationally at present.
It is easy to argue that the Libs are suffering from longevity, because after almost 11 years in power it is what you expect.
But I think Bec White is suffering the same syndrome.
This is her third attempt to be Premier.
How else do you explain the loss of support from Labor in favour of the minor parties and independents?
If Labor is restricted to 10 or 12 seats on Saturday but still manages to cobble together a minority government, it will a much diminished leader Bec White and her authority in her party will be weaker.
More instability.
If by chance the Liberals can form a minority government, Bec White will resign as Labor leader, and goodness knows who replaces her?
If Labor can achieve minority government Jeremy Rockliff will resign as Liberal leader and Michael Ferguson will replace him.
The best option for Labor to replace Bec White is an independent, David O'Byrne, but how does the party coax and draft a rebel who the federal branch so ruthlessly exiled?
So, in the weeks following the election the tribes will jostle and negotiate their way into power and influence.
Finally, the Governor will be satisfied that a mishmash of MPs can sort out a government.
Parliament will resume in May possibly, and in the end we will be astounded at the effort required to produce a classic embodiment of mediocrity.
