The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

State election fatigue expected to stretch into April

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
March 15 2024 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tasmanians officially go to the polls next weekend, but the true outcome of the election is unlikely to be known on Saturday night.
Tasmanians officially go to the polls next weekend, but the true outcome of the election is unlikely to be known on Saturday night.

This election, more than others, has been characterised by a seemingly endless torrent of promises with more questions than detail, maliciousness, and half truths or blatant lies.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Maloney

Matt Maloney

Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.