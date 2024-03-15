State election fatigue expected to stretch into April

This election, more than others, has been characterised by a seemingly endless torrent of promises with more questions than detail, maliciousness, and half truths or blatant lies.
It would be fair to say though that there have been bouts of positivity and optimism, welcome policies and ideas, and instances of compassion for those in the state that face mounting challenges.
Those racked with election fatigue might be hoping it'll be all over by March 24.
Sadly, they'd be mistaken.
It will be simply astonishing if the Liberals can pull off a majority victory this election after 10 years in power.
A lot of the party's policy announcements sound like they are not coming from a government that has been at the wheel for the past decade, but an opposition party wanting to take the wheel.
It's almost as if they've wiped the slate and decided to start again.
The Libs are probably right to claim they are the only party that can be elected in majority this election - Labor needs to win an extraordinary 10 more seats to do so.
The wave of change would need to be a tsunami.
It would be unrealistic for the Liberals to think they can smash the opposition parties like they did in 2014 - and perhaps even to get in with a one-seat majority like the subsequent 2018 and 2021 elections.
Post-election, we are likely to see something of a repeat of 2010 with added complexity.
The outcome of that election of 25 members took more than two weeks for the results to be declared.
Back then, Labor lost four seats, and went from 14 to 10, the Liberals gained three, and went from seven to 10, and the Greens picked up another one.
The Liberals won almost 7000 more votes than Labor, but the Greens ended up with more than 20 per cent of the popular vote and held what would have been the balance of power.
Unless the Greens have that sort of power again and independents, or the Jacqui Lambie Network, fail to make much of a mark in the election outcome - which would be unlikely in a 35-seat election - we probably should not expect such a neat deal stitched up between Labor and the Greens as was the case following the 2010 election.
What is more likely is an agonising wait for all for the count on the final one of two seats in each electorate in the first part of April and parliament returning in some shape or form in May.
And then the parliamentary year, and perhaps the real work, should begin to happen, and no doubt, a delayed budget.
