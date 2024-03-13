The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Liberals pledge major boost to early childcare sector if elected

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
Updated March 13 2024 - 3:17pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
William Churchill with Minister for Education, Children and Youth, Roger Jaensch at Launceston Early Learning Centre. Picture by Phillip Biggs
William Churchill with Minister for Education, Children and Youth, Roger Jaensch at Launceston Early Learning Centre. Picture by Phillip Biggs

The Tasmanian Liberals pledged $48 million in major upgrades and investments to the early childcare and education sector, if re-elected.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Passionate about all things happening in the North East with a focus on health and politics. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.