Liberals pledge major boost to early childcare sector if elected

The Tasmanian Liberals pledged $48 million in major upgrades and investments to the early childcare and education sector, if re-elected.
Under the Liberals, four new Child and Family Learning Centres (CFLCs) and 500 additional jobs in the sector would be made available.
There are currently 15 CFLCs operating in Tasmania, with three more under construction.
Over the next four years, the Liberals would upskill the Early Childhood Education and Care (ECEC) sector through a $5 million Early Years Workforce Development Fund.
The fund would deliver 200 scholarships for education and care qualifications, and $500,000 to fund 20 additional speech pathologists and psychologists.
A settling incentive of $2500 would be made available for ECEC staff to relocate to remote locations like Flinders and King Island, and the West coast, and retention incentives of a $2,500 bonus each year between four to six years for staff in rural, isolated or hard to staff areas.
Early Childhood Australia vice president Jo Walsh said they needed a skilled, qualified and respected workforce to grow the education and care sector.
"The announcement of the four new Child and Family Centers is a fantastic opportunity to provide education and care support to vulnerable communities and vulnerable families in those communities," Ms Walsh said.
She believed the scholarship program would go a long way to attract and retain a qualified workforce.
"The biggest problem in Tasmania is getting people to stay here," Ms Walsh said.
"So the announcement of a scholarship for people staying in working in rural and remote regional areas is one step in the right direction.
"We'd like to thank the Liberal government for listening to the sector and we look forward to working with the incoming government to make sure that these policies are enacted."
Education, Children and Youth Minister Roger Jaensch said the Liberals would be investing $32 million in the four new facilities, located at Longford, Scottsdale, Huonville and Smithton.
"What we're looking at is the needs of the sector in Tasmania so it can grow and meet demand here," Mr Jaensch said.
"We see that the federal government has clear responsibility regarding the overall regulation and funding of the sector through the childcare subsidy.
"And we need them to ensure that that continues to be fit for purpose and responding to the needs of Tasmanians and other Australians right across the board."
He said the Liberals would also make $10 million available to undertake capital works to support new or expanded onsite Out of School Hours Care services in partnership with local ECEC providers.
A further $890,000 over three years would provide Early Childhood Australia's Tasmania branch with two project officers to assist with policy development and community partnerships.
Labor education and early years spokesperson Josh Willie said it was unlikely the Liberals would deliver the child and family centres they've promised in the next parliamentary term "given their track record".
"They [Tasmanian Liberals] had to be dragged kicking and screaming to build six new ones, with some of them still under construction despite being promised in 2018," Mr Willie said.
"Labor is committed to the Smithton Child and Family Centre, and setting up an enabling group to make sure it's delivered."
