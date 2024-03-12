Launceston Blues product Colby McKercher to debut for North Melbourne in AFL

Launceston Blues product Colby McKercher will make his AFL debut for North Melbourne in round one this weekend and he was told the news by a fellow Tasmanian.
Hobart's Hugh Greenwood announced it in front of the group during the Kangaroos' team meeting on Tuesday.
"We're excited for you, we will all be behind you and Tassie will be behind you as well," Greenwood said with smile.
The humble McKercher was also grinning in the crowd as his teammates ruffled his hair and he was later congratulated by coach Alastair Clarkson.
The Roos will play their season opener against Greater Western Sydney at the Giants' ENGIE Stadium at 4.35pm on Saturday.
North Melbourne have long admired the 18-year-old who was taken at pick two in the 2023 AFL draft.
"A prolific ball-winner with eye-catching speed and a sharp left foot, McKercher impressed recruiters in his draft year with his ability to explode away from stoppages and create forward-half opportunities for his teammates," a media statement said.
The former Tasmania Devils onballer tied for the Talent League's Morrish Medal in 2023 and helped the Devils reach the preliminary final.
He played just eight games and polled votes in seven of them, averaging 31 disposals and booting 11 goals.
The teenager was also picked in the midfield for the Talent League team of the year.
His massive draft year also included helping guide the Allies to their first title at the AFL National Championships.
He was selected in the under-18 All-Australian team after finishing runner up in the Larke Medal.
In 2022, McKercher kicked two goals as Launceston defeated Clarence by 40 points in the TSL development league grand final.
He played two senior matches for the Blues in 2023 and was their best player against North Launceston.
The only question now is which boots will he wear?
When The Examiner met with McKercher in November 2022, he brought his treasured and extensive boots collection.
He'll no doubt be putting a bit of thought into that decision for his first appearance on the biggest stage.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.