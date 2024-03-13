More psychologists are needed in schools now than ever, Greens plan to fix

According to the Australian Psychology Society, more psychologists are needed in schools now than ever.
The Greens have announced a policy that will push for increased psychologists in Tasmanian public schools to meet the needs of young people.
The Society's website claims that, as of June, the average waiting time to see a school psychologist in Tasmania was 168 days, with the ratio of full-time psychologists to students at one for every 801.
A spokesperson from the APS said, "In a 12-month period, one in seven, or around 670,000 of Australian children, can be expected to experience one or more mental, behavioural or neurodevelopmental disorders."
''There is ample evidence about the negative impacts alarming levels of psychosocial stress, mental ill-health, and behavioural or neurodevelopmental disorders can have on young people.
''The evidence is clear that psychological distress in childhood often continues into adulthood.''
Greens candidate for Bass Cecily Rosol said the policy involves hiring 50 additional school psychologists and 40 social workers over four years.
"Children and young people's mental health issues are growing, and too often support services aren't available,'' Ms Rosol said.
''This leaves many children and young people waiting long periods to receive the help they need to tackle an increasingly complex world around them.
"Doing more to support children and young people is absolutely essential, and it requires government leadership.''
APS spokesperson said, ''Many children and families cannot access much-needed mental health support.''
Ms Rosol also considered the cost of living crisis and accessing mental health support outside of the school system.
"For families that can't afford to access mental health care themselves, children and young people's needs simply aren't met,'' she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.