Legana highway upgrades will 'improve' traffic, school roundabouts explained

The Department of State Growth is confident a $30 million upgrade will improve a problematic stretch of the West Tamar Highway.
Motorists travelling towards Launceston have reported increasing travel times in peak hour, when traffic regularly banks up between Legana's Freshwater Point Road and Acropolis Drive roundabouts.
This two-kilometre stretch is set to see considerable change in the next two years with the arrival of Legana Primary School, and the addition of an extra lane in each direction, set to be in place by 2025.
The $30 million project will also upgrade the two existing roundabouts to two lanes, and establish a new dual lane roundabout at the Bridgenorth Road intersection to ensure southbound traffic from Bridgenorth can turn onto the highway.
A State Growth spokesperson said the upgrades, which are still in design phase, would benefit vehicles, buses, and cyclists.
"The construction of the new school together with public transport and the provision of cycle and shared use paths along the highway are all expected to improve travel on the West Tamar Highway, by providing a school closer to the community and creating safe and convenient alternatives to car use," they said.
"The best location of school zones and school crossings are yet to be finalised."
Legana's traffic issues come amidst a 26.6 per cent population rise in the past decade, the biggest growth of any Northern Tasmanian suburb.
An average of 16,347 vehicles use the stretch of highway between Legana and Riverside every day.
State Growth confirmed that under the new designs, drivers wishing to turn right to enter or exit the school would be required to use the Bridgenorth Road or Acropolis Drive roundabouts respectively.
"Under the current design, a median barrier is proposed along the highway to separate traffic travelling in opposite directions and to improve safety," the spokesperson said.
"Therefore the small volume of northbound traffic intending to enter the school will need to use the planned Bridgenorth Road roundabout to access the school.
"Vehicles exiting the school wishing to travel north will use the Acropolis Drive roundabout.
"These roundabouts will all be dual lane and provide for safe and easy access to and from the highway."
