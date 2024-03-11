The Examinersport
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Sport/AFL

It's all kicking off as Tasmania's statewide footy comps get underway

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated March 11 2024 - 1:59pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riverside Olympic and Launceston City will stage the NPL Tasmania season-opener on Friday. Picture by Paul Scambler
Riverside Olympic and Launceston City will stage the NPL Tasmania season-opener on Friday. Picture by Paul Scambler

Statewide seasons in Tasmania's two major football codes are about to kick off and everything is set in stone to guarantee their success.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from AFL

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.