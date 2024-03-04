'Work to be done': Labor, Liberals reluctant to give Tasmanian Team support

Tasmania's chances of having a national-level soccer club appears to be on rocky ground if Labor is elected, after leader Rebecca White expressed doubts over the 'Tasmanian Team' bid.
White did not completely quash the idea of supporting the bid, but the Labor leader did reiterate that their focus was elsewhere, and they would need to see more cohesion from the football community.
"Labor's number one priority is acting urgently on the cost of living as well as supporting our community to access the health care that they need," she said.
"I'm aware of the conversations that are taking place there, I've been out and seen the club, so I acutely understand the situation.
"What I would say is that it's very important for the soccer community to be united in their bid here and I think there's a bit of work to be done.
"We remain open to talking with them and we want to see Tasmanians play at an elite level, but I think there is still some work that needs to be undertaken."
White's response comes on the back of a statement made by Football Tasmania's chief executive Tony Pignata, who outlined that the organisation would not support the bid.
"We have met with South Hobart FC on several occasions to discuss their proposal for a NST team," he said.
"We have been clear about our position that we are not supporting this bid.
"Football Tasmania is focused on its strategy for the home of football in the South and regional hubs in the North and North-West, for all levels of football, and a Tasmanian A-League club which represents the state in both the men's and women's national competitions."
Asked about the statement from FT, Tasmanian Team spokesperson Ed Swan remained positive about their relationship moving forwards.
"The Tasmanian Team will be an addition to that soccer ecosystem and we will absolutely be working with Football Tasmania on the alignment of player pathways, but also really critically on the alignment of competitions," Swan said.
"Football Tasmania as the state sporting organisation are a really important player and we'll be working really closely with them to make that successful and to make sure that the other clubs and stakeholders in that ecosystem are supported and have a voice."
After announcing the pivot to Tasmanian Team from the initial South Hobart bid, Swan revealed that Prospect Park would be the club's Northern home should they successfully join the national second division.
The Examiner contacted Minister for Sport and Recreation, Nic Street, on the matter and received a response after print deadline.
Street said the matter was still ongoing.
"For the last decade in government we have worked closely with Football Tasmania, as we do with other state sporting associations, which we will continue to do to ensure our investment in sport aligns with our 2030 Strong Plan for Tasmania's Future and the strategies of the relevant state body," he said.
"Soccer has a strong participation base, and our focus will remain on ensuring grassroots participants have access to the facilities they need.
"At this stage we cannot commit to the request from the South Hobart Football Club."
