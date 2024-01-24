How did Tasmania's statewide soccer fixtures treat your team?

Launceston is set to host an unprecedented amount of statewide soccer action in 2024.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
With Riverside Olympic joining Launceston United as having teams in both competitions and Launceston City the traditional men's powerhouse, the region is playing host to five state league teams for the first time.
Football Tasmania announced fixtures for NPL Tasmania and the Women's Super League this week with chief executive Tony Pignata hoping the WSL will ultimately return to an eight-team competition.
"We looked at Launceston City as an option and feel they will be able to field a team maybe next season," he said. "But as we are bringing in Riverside we thought it best to go with seven teams, have a bye and focus on the years to come to get it back up to eight."
Here's how the season shapes up for each of Launceston's teams.
Launceston United
United begin their campaign with three straight home games so don't have to leave Birch Avenue for a month.
With two derbies to follow, new coach Lino Sciulli's men will only leave Launceston once in the opening six weeks (a round-four trip to Clarence).
The flip side of that coin is that, with two away games and a bye to follow that sequence, United will not grace Birch Avenue again for the next four weeks.
Remarkably, between June 22 and August 30, United will play 10 consecutive games without travelling to Hobart. This sequence includes six home games, two at City and one each at Riverside and Devonport. It ends with four games in Launceston, two at home followed by two cross-town Friday-night derbies.
Of United's six derbies, four will be Friday night games at City and Olympic.
Home kick-off times are split between six 2.15pm starts and five at 4.30pm.
Launceston City
City will only travel south once in the first 11 rounds, which feature five home games, two at both Devonport and Riverside plus one at United.
Their only southern match in that sequence is at Kingborough, the first of two fixtures at Lightwood Park (April 13 and August 17), both kicking off at 4.45pm meaning a late homecoming from the longest away game in the comp.
City do not leave Launceston in July. After travelling to Clarence on June 29, Daniel Syson's side will have two home games and a visit to Riverside before travelling to KGV to face Glenorchy on August 3.
Conversely, with three southern away games plus a Friday-night derby, the last four weeks of the season will not see City play a home Saturday fixture.
Of City's six derbies, five will be Friday night games with three at Prospect Park plus two at Riverside.
City have long favoured twilight kickoffs, and all seven of their Saturday home games will start at 4.45pm.
Riverside Olympic
After being handed the honour of hosting the state's opening fixture, Olympic will not play at Windsor Park for another month, with trips to Kingborough and Glenorchy (both twilight kickoffs) plus a bye.
However, of the team's six matches between April 13 and June 1, five are at home (Devonport, United, Clarence, City and Kingborough) with a trip to South Hobart on May 4 the only exception.
This, in turn, is then followed by a month without Windsor Park hosting a first-team match.
In his second season at the helm, Helder Dos Santos Silva and his team do not have a Saturday home game in the last four rounds of the season (one Friday derby plus trips to Devonport, South Hobart and Clarence).
Olympic will host four of their six Northern derbies, including the first three, and they appear to have followed City's preference for twilight kickoffs with five of their six Saturday home games starting at 4.30pm.
Launceston United
Nick Rawlinson's team leave Launceston just once in the opening six rounds with three straight home games beginning the campaign followed by trips to Taroona, Riverside and a bye.
However, after April 13, Birch Avenue will not host a match for nearly seven weeks during which time United travel to Riverside, Kingborough and Glenorchy.
United will go nearly three months without visiting Hobart. From round 11, they host six home games - including four on the trot - and travel to Devonport and Riverside before ending their season at Lightwood Park, Kingborough.
Birch Avenue will host one Friday night match - against Devonport on May 31 - with five Saturday kickoffs at 4.30pm and the other four at midday.
Riverside Olympic
With a first-round bye followed by trips to Kingborough and Glenorchy, Olympic do not play at home until round four.
However, in the next two months they travel just once, a Sunday afternoon match at South Hobart (May 5) sandwiched between four home games (Devonport, United, Taroona and Kingborough).
Taking the reins from Lucy Johns as Olympic make the step up to statewide competition, incoming coach Chris Rademacher and his team face just one trip south between mid-June July and August - the fixture at Taroona on July 13 coming amid three home games plus two trips to both Devonport and Launceston United.
They finish the season with back-to-back Hobart trips.
Windsor Park will host one Friday night fixture - Devonport on April 12 - and also two of Olympic's three derbies against United.
Midday is Olympic's preferred kickoff slot with five of their seven Saturday home games starting then.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.