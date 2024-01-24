The Examinersport
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Sport/A-League

How did Tasmania's statewide soccer fixtures treat your team?

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated January 24 2024 - 2:31pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riverside's Will Prince and Launceston City's Will Humphrey compete last season. Picture by Craig George
Riverside's Will Prince and Launceston City's Will Humphrey compete last season. Picture by Craig George

Launceston is set to host an unprecedented amount of statewide soccer action in 2024.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from A-League

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.