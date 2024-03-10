Fears for women's soccer as clubs leave Northern Championship

Major concerns have been expressed about the state of Tasmanian women's soccer in the wake of the World Cup after it was confirmed that two Launceston teams had pulled out of the Northern Championship league.
While Riverside Olympic's decision is accompanied by the club's ascension into the statewide Women's Super League, perennial challengers Northern Rangers withdrew through lack of numbers prompting a warning from their president.
Gavin Stone said seeing the NC Women's league reduced to a six-team competition was disappointing so soon after the euphoria of the Matildas' success on home soil.
"We're disappointed that the NCW has lost two teams and WSL gained only one which we feel does not really grow the game in the wake of the Women's World Cup," he said.
"A lot of our players felt that the NCW competition is not at a level that makes the commitment worthwhile. They feel that the expansion of the WSL has weakened the NCW to a point that it is no longer competitive so they chose to either move to a club in the WSL or not play."
Some Rangers players, including prolific strikers Moana Chamberlin and Abbie Chugg, have joined the North's established WSL side Launceston United while several younger players have moved to Launceston City.
Stone said it was a difficult decision for the NTCA Ground club which has been competing in NCW for about 20 years, won the title as recently as 2018 and finished second behind Burnie last season.
"We almost had a full team but felt we didn't quite have the numbers to be sustainable for a full season," he said.
"It is disappointing because, if you look at our record, we have been one of the most consistent teams in NCW. We have not finished outside the top three for years and have won quite a few titles."
Football Tasmania this week confirmed that the make up of the NCW would see Launceston clubs City and United facing plenty of North-West travel with Burnie, Ulverstone, Somerset and Devonport completing the roster.
The men's Northern Championship and NC1 (reserves) leagues would remain the same six sides plus Riverside and Northern Rangers while there will be seven teams in under-16s and six in under-18s.
FT chief executive Tony Pignata said league rules do not require clubs with statewide teams to also field regional championship teams and he was looking forward to the Northern competitions getting underway on Saturday, March 16.
"Statewide teams have licensing criteria which they must adhere to, but these are based around ensuring there is a pathway for younger players and to support longevity for clubs," Pignata said.
Glenorchy Knights have joined Riverside in stepping up to the WSL which also features Devonport, Launceston United, South Hobart, Kingborough and Taroona and was officially launched in Hobart on Friday.
The opening round of the WSL will see United host Glenorchy at midday on March 16 with Olympic handed a bye and kicking off at Kingborough a week later.
The NCW opening round features a United v City derby at 10am on March 16.
