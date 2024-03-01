The Examinersport
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Sport/A-League
Breaking

'Tasmanian Team': State's new push for national-level team

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
March 1 2024 - 5:12pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Tasmanian Team will be based at South Hobart's D'Arcy Street. Picture by Victoria Morton/South Hobart FC
The Tasmanian Team will be based at South Hobart's D'Arcy Street. Picture by Victoria Morton/South Hobart FC

South Hobart Football Club's bid for a spot in Australian soccer's national level has evolved.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Hann

Ben Hann

Digital Sport Journalist

A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from A-League

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.