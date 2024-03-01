'Tasmanian Team': State's new push for national-level team

South Hobart Football Club's bid for a spot in Australian soccer's national level has evolved.
Pivoting to the name 'Tasmanian Team', the push - which is being led by Riverside Olympic life member Brian Wightman and former state premier David Bartlett - is still for a position the National Second Division, a new competition beginning March 2025 which will sit under the A-Leagues.
With the finalised bid due to be handed in by April 12 and a decision to be made by June, spokesperson for the Tasmanian Team Ed Swan said the timing of the announcement was not deliberate, but with the impending state election it was a good opportunity to make their request known.
They are seeking government investment of $2.5 million for the first season (2025), and $2 million per year until 2029 (the first five years) with total investment at $10.5 million, while they will contribute $1.1 million themselves.
While the change has moved away from South Hobart, the team will be based out of D'Arcy Street, while games could be played in the North of the state once improvements are made.
Swan said the change to a statewide approach had been received well by FA.
"They understood that and why that lifted the bid from the internal rivalries to something that was bigger than us," he said.
Asked whether the amount was acceptable to ask of the government, Wightman believed it was "entirely reasonable and actually extremely good value" for a sport which has endured "historical underspend on football facilities".
"We think there are boutique stadiums available around the state with some improvements that would be able to cater for those sort of games," he said.
Swan explained some of the proposed improvements to D'Arcy Street.
"We need to level the ground - it's got a bit of a slope on it - we need lights, and we need a few more seats," he said.
Should the developments go ahead, Bartlett said the highest level in Australian soccer was achievable.
"I believe Tasmania can be A-League ready within the next three to four years," he said.
