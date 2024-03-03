Why Launceston is 'absolutely fundamental' to Tasmanian Team bid

From a Northern soccer fan's perspective, it might seem that South Hobart Football Club's pivot to 'Tasmanian Team' is just a rebadging of the same project.
Despite the team being initially based in Tasmania's capital should they get selected for the national second division, Tasmanian Team spokesperson Ed Swan was adamant that Launceston would have a huge part to play going forwards.
"It's absolutely fundamental, I can't be clearer," he said in an exclusive chat with The Examiner.
"I would argue it will not work if the North of the state is not just included, but if it is not an integral part of the matchday calendar, an integral part of the player pathways, an integral part of the growth in the game and an integral part of the additional investment in community infrastructure.
"If we're not bringing the whole state with us across all of the metrics that we're judging ourselves on for the Tasmanian Team, it will be to our collective detriment."
To demonstrate their commitment to the North was more than just words, Tasmanian Team have elected NPL side Launceston City's Prospect Park as their Launceston home, caveated by the need for improvements such as better lighting, turf and seating.
Swan and Launceston City senior president Danny Linger agreed that putting national-level competition on top of the already busy schedule at the precinct will help the government "see the value in investing".
"There's something like 50,000 player hours per year here, so the advantage of improved infrastructure, whilst it is an advantage to us, it's an advantage to others in our community," Linger said.
Hoping to capture some of the spirit which has been behind the success of the Tasmania JackJumpers, those behind the bid understand the importance of getting the entire state behind the project which will, they hope, make their case for state government investment more enticing.
Included in their proposal to Football Australia is a request for $10.5 million from the state government over five years.
Discussions with all sides of politics have been ongoing for 12 months as decision time (April 12) approaches.
However, infrastructure investment is not part of the bid request, with that money going entirely to running the club.
Admittedly undecided whether he thinks the government will accept their request, Swan said the step from NPL to a second division is perfect for Tasmania's soccer development.
He added that declining the opportunity to help the state's most played sport have a pathway to the national level would be like missing an open goal.
"It's on a platter for us. We've done the work and we're really well placed ... this is a gift-wrapped opportunity," he said.
The opportunity would help existing clubs too, with dozens of talented Tasmanian teenage soccer players having already moved interstate to follow their dream, including plenty from Northern clubs.
Linger said being able to reach the national level would help clubs retain their players.
"We need pathways. If this provides that pathway, it's going to be a good thing, especially if it's going to be an independent Tasmanian team," Linger said.
Swan agreed, adding that joining the second division instead of heading straight to the A-League is beneficial in allowing the club to be Tasmanian-player focused.
Asked what his message would be if he was talking to the government, Swan said:
"The return on investment will be huge in terms of growing the game at the community level, improving on-island player pathways and supporting club growth in terms of capability and capacity.
"It will be great for the state, it will be great for soccer, it will be great for the civil society in Tasmania, we should do it.
"It's a very proportionate and minor investment relatively, let's do this and let's get on with it."
