Nachos on the rebound recipe as Roth keeps hunger for NBL title

If the Tasmania JackJumpers can emulate the press conference form of coach Scott Roth in game two of their playoff series, a maiden NBL title is still on the cards.
After an intoxicating 89-81 loss to Perth Wildcats on Friday night, the Tasmanian team faces a rematch in Hobart on Monday night knowing defeat will end their season.
The colourful coach said the team would rebound by flying home, having some nachos and watching the game, although he didn't clarify in what order.
"We'll regroup," he added.
"It's one game. We've been down this road the last two years, it's the exact scenario. If we lose, we go home, it's real simple."
Asked if the team could take the series to a third-game decider back in Perth, Roth repeated his key theme.
"I really don't worry about being back here Wednesday night, I'm worried about getting some nachos, taking a chill, getting on this plane and hopefully Qantas takes off like they're supposed to and lands like they're supposed to and I'll go home and have a cigar.
"That's life my friend, I just move on. We don't stress about it. It's just the highs and lows of the season - you ride them."
After swatting away inquiries about the impact of league MVP Bryce Cotton, contribution of the returning Marcus Lee and health of Will Magnay, Roth delivered a timely reality check for his team's followers.
"Three years in a row to be sitting here, I would say is quite special and we're going to savour every moment we have whether we win or lose. It has been a special three years for this franchise and I'm extremely proud of this group and what our organisation has done in three years.
"Winning or losing is not going to determine my love for what's going on in Tasmania. We desperately want to try and win these games and win a championship for Tasmania but ultimately I'm just proud of a franchise that is in its infancy at the end of three years going against this Goliath who's had 40 years of great basketball and we're just trying to create our own history in our little tiny island that no one really cares too much about and disrespects continuously."
Heading into the match on a five-game winning streak, the JackJumpers welcomed back Lee to maintain the same starting line-up in every match bar one this season.
With both teams failing to land consistent three-pointers, the contest was always close. Four points down at the final break, Roth told his charges to "Enjoy the moment" and they responded with 10 straight points including back-to-back threes from Jack McVeigh.
However, the Wildcats' 27-point fourth quarter saw them home, led by a sensational contribution from Keanu Pinder (25 points, seven rebounds and five three-pointers).
The JackJumpers were led by Jordon Crawford (19 points) and McVeigh (17) as Milton Doyle highlighted shot selection and foul discipline as their Achilles heel.
"We've just got to make some shots. Four of 16 - you can't win like that," he said. "You've just got to finish the game.
"(But) another game to play so it's not over. That's the best part. Two more games. We've got to get it done and our fans are going to be ready to give us some energy and we'll be ready also."
Roth was in no doubt who was the game's pivotal performer and agreed with Doyle on his team's flaws.
"I thought Pinder was fantastic. I thought it was the best game I've seen him play the whole season," he said.
"We didn't step up on him enough and most of those shots were completely wide open and like any player once you start to see the ball go in it gives him confidence.
"In the last five minutes they made enough plays to gain momentum and we didn't. That's happened twice in this building already to us and it's a harsh lesson, but it is what it is.
"When you are in someone else's building and they're shooting 32 foul shots, it's not a good recipe to overcome. Then you have to do something extraordinary or shoot the ball extremely well from the three to compensate. That discrepancy is a factor."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.