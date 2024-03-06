Rockliff promises $120 million heart centre if the Liberals are re-elected

In what is turning out to be a week of election promises for the health sector, Premier Jeremy Rockliff has announced plans to build a heart centre at the Launceston General Hospital (LGH).
The $120 million project is currently in the early planning stages but it'll become "a priority" if the Liberals achieve majority government at the polls later this month.
It comes after a slew of announcements for health in Tasmania, with the Liberals promising to recruit 51 full time paramedics, The Greens detailing plans to hire 720 nurses and midwives by 2030 while Labor has pledged to fund university degrees for health workers.
But Mr Rockliff said the centre would be particularly beneficial for Tasmanians due to the "devastating" ubiquity of heart conditions in the state.
"Heart disease is more prevalent in Tasmania than anywhere in Australia and it is our state's biggest single cause of death," he said.
North-West Tasmania has the highest incidence of cardiovascular disease in the country and chest pain is one of the most common reasons for admission at the LGH, North West Regional Hospital and the Mersey Community Hospital.
"That is why we need to invest in this Northern heart centre to support Tasmanians to get the care they need in the right place at the right time," Mr Rockliff said.
"This heart centre will deliver more expert cardiology services from diagnostics, to procedures, to extra ward beds - giving patients and families the very best care possible."
Minister for Health Guy Barnett said the centre would save lives.
"The heart centre will include a new coronary care unit with 16 inpatient cardiac ward beds, and seven coronary care unit beds remaining co-located in the Intensive Care Unit," he said.
"It will also have two cardiac cath labs, where common heart treatments are performed or a surgical pathway is determined, plus dedicated recovery and holding bays."
Mr Barnett said this would fast-track treatment within the facility, allowing patients to skip the emergency departent and go straight to the cath lab for life-saving treatments.
"We'll also boost diagnostic testing, with five echocardiogram testing rooms to check heart function and identify disease, one exercise testing room and six outpatient consulting rooms," he said.
"From diagnosis, to treatment and everything after, we are boosting the level of health care for Tasmanians with heart disease every step of the way."
The policy's $120 million budget is claimed to cover its five year development.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.