The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Paramedic recruitment blitz, Flying Doctors airport base confirmed

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
Updated March 5 2024 - 2:35pm, first published 11:32am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Liberals have promised $6m to close a federal funding shortfall for the Royal Flying Doctors Service's new building at Launceston Airport. File photo
The Liberals have promised $6m to close a federal funding shortfall for the Royal Flying Doctors Service's new building at Launceston Airport. File photo

The Liberals will recruit 51 new full-time paramedics over the next two years as part of its plan to crack down on hospital ramping in the state.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.