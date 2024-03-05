Paramedic recruitment blitz, Flying Doctors airport base confirmed

The Liberals will recruit 51 new full-time paramedics over the next two years as part of its plan to crack down on hospital ramping in the state.
The new paramedics will work in key demand areas including 12 in Launceston/West Tamar and three in Smithton.
The Liberals also plan to recruit 27 new community paramedics over the next four years as part of the same plan.
"Our paramedics are real-life heroes who can be the difference between life and death," said Premier Jeremy Rockliff.
"The 27 community paramedics will focus on rural and regional areas, quadrupling our team of specialists who can care for Tasmanians in their own homes.
"They will work across 13 rural hospitals at Smithton, King Island, Queenstown, Scottsdale, George Town, St Helens, Campbell Town, Beaconsfield, Oatlands, New Norfolk, St Mary's, Deloraine and Tasman, and take walk-ins at the regional hospitals too."
The paramedic recruitment blitz came as Health Minister Guy Barnett said that if re-elected, the Liberals would secure a new purpose-built home for the Royal Flying Doctors Service (RFDS) at Launceston Airport.
The RFDS has been operating out of a building at Launceston Airport since 1998, and the Federal Government earmarked $15 million to fund construction of the new building in 2022.
But a blow-out in the projected cost of the project to $21 million has put the brakes on the project.
Mr Barnett has now offered state funds to ensure it goes ahead.
"By contributing $6 million, we will ensure the construction of the base to be substantially funded, and enable the RFDS to get on with their vital work," he said.
"Planning for the base is well advanced, and subject to approvals, it is expected construction will commence later this year."
The new building has been designed in consultation with Ambulance Tasmania, and as well as a base and hangar for the RFDS, it features an Ambulance Tasmania Operations Room, enclosed ambulance parking bays, a patient transfer room, six Ambulance Tasmania crew rest rooms, and an administrative space for Ambulance Tasmania.
RFDS Tasmania chief executive Nicole Henty said the funds guarantee meant her organisation can provide the services Tasmania needs.
News that the Liberals would boost recruitment of paramedics followed a raft of health-related election promises in recent days totalling nearly $80 million in spending, including:
*Building four new Ambulance Stations at Legana, Snug, Cygnet and King Island.
*Capping maximum hospital ramping time at 30 minutes
*A new State-wide Integrated Command Centre
*Delivering 180 new defibrillators
The policy to end ramping has been criticised by both Labor and the Greens, who said capping 'ramping' at 30 minutes would not put an end to the practice, which is caused by blockages in every part of the hospital system.
