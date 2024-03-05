The Examiner
Plan to hire 720 more nurses and midwives in Tasmanian hospitals

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
March 5 2024 - 11:13am
The recruitment of hundreds of additional nurses each year will be supported by other policies announced earlier in the election campaign, a Greens candidate has said.
The Greens want 120 more nurses and midwives to be employed at the state's three major public hospitals each year until 2030 if they hold the balance of power in the next parliament.

Matt Maloney

Matt Maloney

Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.

