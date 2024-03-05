Plan to hire 720 more nurses and midwives in Tasmanian hospitals

The Greens want 120 more nurses and midwives to be employed at the state's three major public hospitals each year until 2030 if they hold the balance of power in the next parliament.
Under the policy, 50 more nurses and midwives will be employed at the Royal Hobart Hospital, an additional 40 at the Launceston General Hospital and an additional 30 at the North West Regional Hospital.
The recruitment boost is part of a $66.5 million health plan that Greens leader Rosalie Woodruff announced on Tuesday.
The plan also includes:
Dr Woodruff said each of these positions were critical to improving individual patient car and patient flow as well as reducing ambulance ramping.
Bass Greens candidate Cecily Rosol said the party's initiatives to pay off university debt, improve leave entitlements and provide government housing would enhance the state's pool of nurses.
Ive seen firsthand as a nurse in the LGH the distress staff are in because their workloads are unmanageable," she said.
Were as close as weve ever been to a tipping point beyond which our healthcare system cannot recover and its clearly time to change that."
