What's on: Things to do across Northern Tasmania this weekend and next

Faces of Launceston
March 2 - June 30
For almost 30 years, renowned professional Tasmanian photographer Philip Kuruvita has focused his lens on the community of Launceston.
His black and white portraits have captured the unique and diverse people and personalities of his hometown.
In this new series of works, Kuruvita shares his latest series of faces through works that showcase the unsung and quiet, yet important members of the Launceston community.
The latest body of work in the Faces of Launceston series is set to be unveiled this Saturday at QVMAG.
The Faces of Launceston will be unveiled March 2 at Queen Victoria Art Gallery at Royal Park, and will run until June 30. Entry is free.
March 7
Introducing Blokes & Banter. Join us for camaraderie and conversation in a judgment-free zone. Blokes & Banter is where men gather to unwind, share stories, and be themselves. It's more than a group; it's a community where every man's story matters.
Engage in meaningful conversations about life's highs and lows, and forge authentic connections over laughter and shared experiences. Blokes & Banter is your place for good company, great conversation, and a few drinks.
Cheers to genuine friendships and the power of blokes coming together! See you at Blokes & Banter!
The first meeting is held 6:30-8:30pm, DuCane Brewery, March 7.
For more information, visit the Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/events/6891806350945843/?active_tab=discussion.
March 7
The Ocean Film Festival World Tour, now in its 11th year, is back this February with a captivating lineup of awe-inspiring films that explore the wonders of the ocean from both aerial and underwater perspectives. This year promises to be the most exhilarating yet, with seven films set to grace the silver screen, including three featuring Australian talent.
The Ocean Film Festival World Tour includes a unique selection of films of varying lengths and styles covering topics such as ocean adventure and exploration, the oceanic environment, marine creatures, ocean related sports, coastal cultures and ocean lovers.
One of the highlights of the festival is the gripping tale of record breaking Australian sailor Lisa Blair in her film Ice Maiden. Embarking on a daring solo adventure, Lisa sets out to achieve the unprecedented feat of becoming the first woman to sail solo, non-stop, and unassisted around Antarctica.
The Ocean Film Festival is playing 7-10pm at the Star Theatre on March 7. For tickets and more information, visit: https://oceanfilmfestivalaustralia.com.au/.
Rock Pool Festival Bicheno
March 10
Rock Pool 2024 Bicheno Celebrating 20 years in 2024.
See live Kylie Lorenz, Saree Salter, The Shots, Ray Singline and the Trawl Dogs, The Feral Cats, Blue Cow and special guests Jack Hickey & Pete Woodhouse.
Tickets $25 Adults - Children Under 18 Free (to be accompanied by an adult) No BYO A community event charity event hosted by Lyons Club of Bicheno
Funds raised through Rock Pool each year go back into local schools, fire victims and families in need.
The festival will be held March 10, 2pm - 9pm at Bicheno Lions Park, 78 Burgess Street Bicheno.
For tickets and more information visit Eventbrite, $25 for adults and children under 18 free, but must be accompanied by an adult.
March 9 - 17
The Glover Prize exhibition, including the award winning painting and 42 finalists, begins Saturday, March 9, running until Sunday, March 17, at the Falls Park Pavilion in Evandale.
The $75,000 acquisitive prize is Australia's most sought after landscape art honour, with the exhibition of 42 artworks chosen from a field of 740 painters as exemplary representations of the Tasmanian landscape, handpicked from a diverse pool of artists spanning Australia and other countries like the UK, USA, Italy, Canada, Japan and Switzerland.
A few familiar faces are among the 42 finalists, including four previous Glover Prize winners - like the controversial Rodney Pople and two-time winner David Keeling - and a number of Northern Tasmanian artists like Tony Smibert and Brad Quinn.
March 15 - 17
In March, Australia's most exciting, highest quality motorsport championships will return to Tasmania. The event is held at Symmons Plains Raceway, along with a massive 12 hours of live and free coverage via 7plus and four hours free-to-air on 7mate as part of the Shannons SpeedSeries.
The event features an action-packed category line-up with the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series, the Trico Trans Am Series, Precision National Sports Sedans, the ACL Race Series Hyundai Excel and the Sparco Tassie Tin Tops.
Fans in attendance will be able to get up close with the cars and drivers just moments before race start, with a free grid walk prior to race two for both Trico Trans Am and Supercheap Auto TCR Australia.
The full schedule can be found at: https://australianracinggroup.com/calendar/round-2/.
Tickets are still available for AWC Race Tasmania, where a three-day pass starts at $45. They can be purchased at: https://racetasmania.com.au/event-info/ticketing/.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.