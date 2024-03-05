As voting begins, Lambie faces criticism over lack of policies

The Jacqui Lambie Party is facing criticism that it has yet to reveal its policies as Tasmanians begin voting in the state election.
The first votes in the election were cast on Monday as six pre-poll centres opened, and voters still have no idea what the party stands for, according to Liberal Franklin candidate Dean Young.
"That's what you'll get with the Lambies - you just don't know what their policies are," he said at a media briefing on Tuesday.
The Liberals, which are projected to win the most seats but still fall short of a majority, have already ruled out doing a deal with the Greens.
If JLN secured two or three seats, it could potentially play a kingmaker role in the next parliament.
But the party has not yet unveiled detailed policy positions on any issue.
JLN leader Jacqui Lambie said fixing the health system, getting relief for people struggling with the cost of living and making sure that every Tasmanian has a roof over their heads were the top priorities.
"We're a minor party, it's unrealistic to announce detailed policies, unlike the government we don't have access to the books," she said.
Her candidates will bring "common sense" to the parliament, she said.
"Unlike the major parties, our candidates are not career politicians.
"I believe the healthiest thing for our state government would be to elect some normal Tasmanians to have a shot, which is why I've been mentoring our candidates."
JLN Bass candidate Angela Armstrong said her party had not published policies because it lacked the resources of the major parties.
"We don't have a media team," she said.
"We're not in a position to go to the market and to voters with specific policies because that's not where we are as a network."
Instead, she said voters looking to understand what JLN candidates' views are should go to their social media pages.
"It has all my statements and things that I'm passionate about, I'm doing probably two posts per day."
On her Facebook page, Ms Armstrong over the past several days has posted about Regional Development Australia's grants program in Bass and responded to the criticism about the party's lack of public positions on issues.
She also criticised the Liberals' plan to overhaul the LGH emergency department, and asked why York Park could not be improved to be one of the best AFL grounds in regional Australia.
JLN Lyons candidate Troy Pfitzner's Facebook posts in recent days were primarily photos of him campaigning, rather than expressing opinions on issues.
Mr Pfitzner's apparent support for the Hobart AFL stadium was also raised by Dean Young, who accused the JLN leadership of gagging its candidates' true viewpoints.
At a media briefing on Tuesday, Mr Young brought a photo of Mr Pfitzner's car, which featured a 'Yes Stadium, Yes AFL Team' bumper sticker.
He said Mr Pfitzner had been gagged after supporting the stadium.
Ms Lambie responded: "It's pretty rich for the Liberal party to talk about gagging candidates when they didn't even trust their cabinet to review the secret deal they struck with the AFL."
She said Mr Pfitzner had provided a "nuanced" explanation of his position on the stadium on his Facebook page.
