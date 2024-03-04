The Examiner
Major parties commit to Health Hub hospital, but won't match pledges

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
March 4 2024 - 4:30pm
Tasmanian Labor and Liberals announced plans for a new hospital on the same day, but the differences lie in how it will be funded. Pictures by Craig George and Duncan Bailey
Hours after Tasmanian Labor committed to a public-private partnership with the Launceston Health Hub to build a short-stay private hospital, the Liberals pledged to partner with the Hub to build one, if re-elected.

Journalist

Duncan is The Examiner's health reporter and is passionate about all things happening in the North-East. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

