Major parties commit to Health Hub hospital, but won't match pledges

Hours after Tasmanian Labor committed to a public-private partnership with the Launceston Health Hub to build a short-stay private hospital, the Liberals pledged to partner with the Hub to build one, if re-elected.
State Treasurer Michael Ferguson said they were not matching Labor's commitment.
The $70 million investment from the Liberals would include private hospital rooms, theatres, endoscopy units and an additional 20 beds - available to treat public and private patients.
Labor's $70 million commitment consisted of two phases- leasing the beds from the Health Hub for public patients who presented at the LGH, and building a short-stay private hospital, due to be complete by 2026.
State Treasurer Michael Ferguson said the difference in plans was in the financial model.
"We've come to a different financial model that we believe is much more sustainable, and much more appropriate use of precious taxpayers dollars," Mr Ferguson said.
"We'll make a direct $35 million investment into the asset, the physical bricks and mortar, of a new hospital here in Launceston.
"That's exactly 50 per cent of the cost of building a new $70 million private hospital that will be co-located here at the LGH."
Launceston Health Hub managing director Jerome Muir Wilson said while they preferred Labor's ownership model where they retained 100 per cent ownership, they were willing to work with the Liberals to make the model of care work.
"What we certainly need in Launceston is new health facilities," Dr Muir Wilson said.
"By partnering with Liberal or Labor, it allows us to attract and retain specialists that are needed in the Launceston area.
"We're backing both parties in - we see that the most important thing for the community is to unclog emergency departments and decrease emergencies. Both Labor and Liberal give a way to get that done."
Mr Ferguson said Labor's no-interest loan arrangement would cost taxpayers upwards of $38 million.
"There's no such thing as an interest free loan. That actually costs the taxpayer to borrow that money in the first place to be able to provide an interest free loan," Mr Ferguson said.
But Labor spokesperson for health Anita Dow said Mr Ferguson should be more transparent with Tasmanians.
"The $35 million he says the Liberals will directly invest is taxpayers' money, it doesn't belong to the Liberals," Ms Dow said.
Health Minister Guy Barnett said their hospital would open mid-next year.
"It will deliver four new surgical theatres, up to 20 hospital beds and indeed some endoscopy units that all allow more of that health care," Mr Barnett said.
"It's on top of the $55 million commitment that was announced yesterday by the premier for a near doubling of the emergency department here at the Launceston General Hospital."
Ms Dow said after 10 years in government, the Liberals were "a bit late to the party".
"It shouldn't have taken an election for them to look at this opportunity, to relieve bed block and provide more services across Northern Tasmania."
