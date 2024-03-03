Public-private partnership pitched to ease bed block, cut wait lists

A private hospital - the first in Tasmania for some decades - could ease ongoing bed block and ramping issues at the Launceston General Hospital (LGH), proponents say.
Launceston Health Hub managing director Jerome Muir Wilson said a newly-expanded clinic featuring 20 beds for long stay patients would go some way to alleviating pressures on the public health system.
Labor has committed to leasing the beds from the Health Hub for public patients who presented at the LGH.
"This is an example of where the private and public sector can work together to address challenges that are frustrating the public system every day," Dr Muir Wilson said.
"Right now the Launceston General Hospital has 15 to 20 patients in the emergency department waiting for a bed on a ward.
"These 20 hospital beds, due to be delivered mid 2025, will help alleviate the bed block pressure the hospital is experiencing and see more ambulances back on the road where they should be."
The facility will feature single rooms with patient lounges, with two rooms allowing caregivers or loved ones to stay overnight.
Dr Muir Wilson said phase two of the ongoing Health Hub redevelopment - due to be complete by the end of 2026 - would also feature four operating theatres, two endoscopy units and a further 20 beds for overnight patients.
Fourteen specialists are expected to be attached to the project, and the hospital will treat private and public patients.
Construction on the new hospital would be funded through a $70 million, 10-year no-interest loan granted by a Labor government.
"The introduction of modern facilities will play a pivotal role in attracting and retaining much-needed specialists within both the public and private healthcare sectors," Dr Muir Wilson said.
"Furthermore, through strategic government partnerships, the Health Hub aims to increase capacity, thereby alleviating pressure on public hospital waiting lists.
"We can't do this alone. We are willing to work with whoever is in power after this election to ensure the North of the state has access to the health facilities it needs."
Opposition health spokesperson Anita Dow said Labor was willing to do what it took to ensure co-located hospital facilities were provided in the North.
"After Calvary put their plans for a co-located hospital on ice, it's more important than ever we work to bring the project back to life," Ms Dow said.
"That's why a Labor Government will work constructively with stakeholders to see the co-location project delivered."
Ms Dow said Labor would also convene a health round table - featuring private health providers, unions and other stakeholders - within the first 100 days of forming government.
Labor leader Rebecca White said the party was prepared to take immediate action on health, with the expanded Health Hub key to those plans.
"The builders are already onsite and this will be delivered in the first half of 2025, taking pressure off the LGH," Ms White said.
"We know that elective surgery has blown out under 10 years of the Liberals and that is why we will also provide a $70 million, 10-year no-interest loan for the construction of an elective surgery centre.
"The development application for this project is ready to be lodged with the City of Launceston. This means the new centre can be delivered and start treating public patients by the end of 2026."
