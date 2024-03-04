The Examinersport
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Sport/cycling

Deloraine, Greater North host FightMND tour as funds target gets smashed

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
March 4 2024 - 4:23pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riders stopped at Deloraine Football Club's ground. Picture supplied
Riders stopped at Deloraine Football Club's ground. Picture supplied

When Anthony Loone was designing the routes for the Pedal Cure 4 FightMND, he wanted to make sure the riders - mostly from the mainland - got to see the best of Tasmania.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Hann

Ben Hann

Digital Sport Journalist

A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.

More from AFL
Webster faces big ban, 'please explain' for Clarkson
Emotions were running high during the St Kilda-North Melbourne pre-season clash at RSEA Park. (Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS)
Anna Harrington, Oliver Caffrey and Shayne Hope
More from sports
More from Cycling

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.