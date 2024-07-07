The Shaw Thing: Wild about latest Mersey offerings

To borrow some Strava terminology, Wild Mersey does not seem to get the kudos it deserves.
Whenever Tasmania's embarrassment of mountain bike destinations are mentioned, the usual suspects of Derby, St Helens, Maydena and, increasingly, Queenstown get a guernsey but the network linking Latrobe, Railton and Sheffield is often left sitting on the interchange bench.
Which is a shame because it certainly deserves to be mentioned in the same heart-pumping breath.
After a couple of technical issues when previous incarnations were swept away by floods, a spectacular $1 million suspension bridge across the Mersey River at Warrawee has recently opened up the 100 kilometres of trails for maximum enjoyment.
All the network needs now is publicity, perhaps starting with a mildly-amusing overview in a newspaper of waning influence written by someone who would clearly rather be looking down at handlebars than a keyboard.
On a couple of recent rides at George Town, I have crossed paths with fellow riders from Canberra and Canada whose stories sounded as similar as the places they hailed from.
Both were touring Tasmania to experience trails they had heard so much about, both had Derby and Maydena top on their to-do list ... but neither had heard of Wild Mersey.
Since the Latrobe wing of the estate opened in 2018, its sister settlements have been playing catch-up but the long-overdue opening of what has been hailed as the longest, single-span, pedestrian suspension bridge in Australia neatly completes the circuit.
There are so many highlights to enjoy.
The berms on Super Hornet are probably the biggest this side of Maydena
Railton Express is, IMHO, the state's best town-to-town link.
Teleport is one of the most enjoyable climbing trails going - although the completion of Skyhook at George Town's Tippagoree Hills might seek to challenge that.
Ewoks recreates the Return of the Jedi forest scene it was named after, Badgers Run is impossible to ride without grinning like a mad badger and Seven Shreds is as intoxicating as the nearby brewery that almost shares its name.
And as every westbound circuit from Railton has to finish with a descent of Green Hornet, every rider is guaranteed to finish happy.
Since I last visited, a new trail has opened called Raptor Ridge. Glancing at the latest network map, it appeared to be about the same length as the familiar Pony Up-Gnarvana circuit so we set off in high spirits. What I hadn't noticed were the words in brackets and smaller print which read: "Pictured loop not to scale."
On a day when the temperature could barely be bothered to get out of bed for anything above 14 degrees, I found myself in a permanent state of sweatage.
The 10.1km circuit is a stunning example of trail construction, hanging off both sides of a long, narrow ridge as it zigzags up through the rocky terrain.
Impressive it may be, easy it ain't. Even by the standards of a network which climbs all the way up to Kimberly Lookout and its awesome views over Sheffield to Mount Roland, Raptor Ridge is a gut-buster. But it is exhilarating and exhausting in equal measure and deserves far more usage than two old duffers and one rather put-out echidna.
Located beyond the end of Super Hornet, Raptor Ridge is accessed via the perfectly-named Back To School - which requires relearning with every ride - and finishes in another new trail, the fun 640-metre descent of Franky Flyer.
After such an unexpected workout, our ambitious plans of tackling Sweet Caroline or Woodhooker would have to wait for the next visit.
Weak legs dictated it was time to buzz the Green Hornet back into civilisation for Railton's best mocha at the Limestone Cafe Bakery.
My last review of the network, written in 2021, concluded: "Poor signage aside, Wild Mersey is a magnificent addition to the state's mountain bike agenda and looks like only getting better in the future."
I couldn't agree with me more.
Signage and publicity still need attention, but the trails themselves are there and - like a full toss from a slow bowler - begging to be hit.
