The Examiner
sport
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Sport/cycling

'Third time's the charm': Perth cyclist holds hope of maiden Olympic medal

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
Updated July 24 2024 - 3:11pm, first published 11:27am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Baker thanked her local butcher and primary school for supporting her through her development. Picture by Australian Team Pursuit
Georgia Baker thanked her local butcher and primary school for supporting her through her development. Picture by Australian Team Pursuit

As she prepares for her third Olympic Games, Georgia Baker is more determined than ever before.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Hann

Ben Hann

Digital Sport Journalist

A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.

More from AFL

Bombers' Scott wants sub abolished to help doctors

Brad Scott says a bigger bench and no sub rule is crucial to reducing pressure on AFL club doctors. Photo: James Ross/AAP PHOTOS
Oliver Caffrey and Anna Harrington
More from sports

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
Your morning news Newsletter

DAILY

Your morning news

Today's top stories curated by our news team. Also includes evening update.