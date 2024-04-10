Big field all set to come back down to earth in Gravity Enduro Series

Derby will be a hive of activity this weekend when it hosts the final round of the Tas Gravity Enduro Series from April 12-15.
More than 250 riders from across the state and mainland will be looking to round out their placing on the granite slab trails Derby is famous for.
The main race will kick off at 9am on Sunday with a support race held on Saturday from 1pm after the practice day formalities.
Tas Gravity director Mark McCann said Derby is the biggest event in the gravity calendar and will not disappoint spectators who have Tassie's best racers to cheer on.
"We're expecting more than 400 spectators to rain down on the township and this course is really cool for getting right amongst the action," he said.
"The course is epic with trails like Roxanne, Big Mumma Krushkas Sprint and Kumma Gutza. One of the best places to spectate will be on Kookaburra Rock situated on the trail Cuddles.
"And we have festivities throughout to really match the vibe - not to mention it's the first weekend of school holidays - it's going to be a big one."
Local favourite Harvey Lee is sitting second on the ladder in the men's elite section and looking to reclaim his state champion title.
In the elite women, both Lacey Adams and Taylah Sherriff are ones to look out for.
"This event is big on families. A great example is the Russell family of Tasmania they have four kids that race as well as the parents, which is really cool," McCann said.
Those not competing are encouraged to participate in the Derby Gals Ride leaving the trailhead at 9am on Saturday or Monday's Party Lap Shuttles from 10am with the Derby MTB Club.
The end of season race presentations will take place at Lot40 from 4pm on Sunday afternoon with live music to follow.
