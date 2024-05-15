The Examinersport
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Sport/cycling

Clarke hones triathlon skills with exhausting back-to-back podiums

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated May 15 2024 - 12:38pm, first published 11:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

"I do put my feet up sometimes," insisted Will Clarke after underlining his growing triathlon credentials with back-to-back podium places in two of the sport's disciplines.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Cycling

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.