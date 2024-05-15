Clarke hones triathlon skills with exhausting back-to-back podiums

"I do put my feet up sometimes," insisted Will Clarke after underlining his growing triathlon credentials with back-to-back podium places in two of the sport's disciplines.
In an exhausting weekend schedule, Cressy's former pro cyclist won the Tasmanian time trial championship on Saturday and backed up with a third place in Sunday's Narawntapu trail run.
Reflecting on the hectic two-day program, Clarke added: "I get a bit bored if I'm not doing any exercise. When you've been doing it for so long ... it's just what I do."
In a race against the clock over 30 kilometres around Gunns Plains, Clarke won AusCycling Tasmania's elite men's time trial title in 41:12, finishing just 24 seconds ahead of occasional training partner Josh Wilson with another Launceston rider, Jack Hadley, third in 42:51.
"It was a good hitout on the bike," said Clarke, whose 12-year career as a pro cyclist included five classics and two Grand Tours.
"I had a close battle with Josh and just got over him on a really nice course.
"I did not feel too bad Sunday morning, did my warm-up and just did what I could in the run."
A field of 178 tackled the event from Greens Beach into the Narawntapu National Park with Clarke finishing the 25km event in 1:43:30, which was 5:21 behind the winner Ryan Powell, with Marc Iseli second.
Launceston's Kate Pedley won the women's event in 1:58:09 as Tom Marr (48:52.8) and Amy Lamprecht (1:04:05) took out the 12km race and Luke Budd (3:48:58) and Amity Williams (5:31:59) claimed the 52km titles.
"It's definitely not what I'm used to," Clarke added. "I had not done a trail race before. It's a bit like (switching from road to) mountain biking - you've got to learn how to use the flow of the trails. It was quite tough."
Having also recently come fourth in a 5km ocean swim in Bicheno and clocked up a 335km training ride with fellow former pro Richie Porte, Clarke is building up towards a major tilt at long-distance triathlons.
The 39-year-old, who retired from cycling's elite WorldTour in 2020, won triathlons in Bridport, Greens Beach and Coles Bay over summer and by finishing fifth and the first non-professional at the Hobart half ironman in February (4:08:41), qualified for age world championships to be held in Taupo, New Zealand, in December.
Clarke, who works as a lifeguard for Northern Midlands Council, will build up with the Cairns half ironman on June 16, World Triathlon's Multisport World Championships in Townsville in August and Melbourne half ironman in November.
He will also run the Launceston 10 on June 2 and continue to compete in local cycle races.
