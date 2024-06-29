Baker to represent Australia at the Paris Olympics

Georgia Baker will compete at her third Olympic Games in August after she was selected in Australia's 19-person road and track cycling team.
The 29-year-old Perth native will take to the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines National Velodrome in Montigny-le-Bretonneux, France, following the announcement from Australian cycling legend and Chef de Mission, Anna Meares.
Baker thanked her family, friends and supporters for helping her reach her third summer games.
"It's an honour to be selected to represent Australia at my third Olympic Games," she said.
"Like many athletes, there's a lot of people supporting behind the scenes that goes unnoticed. From my family, friends, coaches and teammates to my primary school back in Tasmania - they have all played a role in my selection into the Olympics team, simply by believing in me and the Australian team.
"Many have been there on the good days and also the hard ones and I can't thank those that are closest to me enough for their support.
"The support from home makes such a difference and is hugely appreciated by the team!
"The Olympics is a special moment that I've learnt to not take for granted, so I'll be soaking it up as much as I can because there's nothing quite like it. Our team is focused and ready for the next month ahead."
The Commonwealth Games triple champion has had limited luck on her side in her previous experiences in Rio and Tokyo, but she enters the Paris two-week event in sterling form.
Finishing on the podium twice at the UCI Track Nations Cup in Adelaide in February and claiming three national titles in December, Baker is the joint second-most experienced team member, with only Matthew Glaetzer (fourth selection) more familiar with the famous five rings.
Baker's elation might only be matched by the disappointment felt by Josh Duffy and Felicity Wilson-Haffenden after the younger Tasmanian duo were left out of the highly-competitive squad.
Hobart-born, Launceston-based Wilson-Haffenden was hopeful in February of her chances following national team selection, but at 18, the rising star will have plenty of chances in the future.
While for Duffy, an unfortunately-timed and prolonged illness over the summer thwarted the 23-year-old from putting his best foot forward and the Queensland-born, Launceston-raised talent was always trying to catch up after he missed out on selection at the Adelaide UCI Track Nations Cup.
The cycling track competition will be held from Monday, August 5, to Sunday, August 11.
