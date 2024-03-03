Labor's 'Immediate Action Plan' promises health reform from day one

Tasmanian Labor promised to "repair a very sick health system" from day one through three initiatives, if elected.
It follows their promise made on Saturday to hire more paramedics- 88 permanent staff recruited by 2025 and 168 by 2032 - and a $45 million commitment to upgrade ambulance stations statewide.
The $44 million Immediate Action Plan would recruit more staff, making casual and fixed term employees permanent over the next four years.
Labor health spokesperson Anita Dow said the first part of their plan involved redeveloping hospitals, and would ask their federal counterparts to chip in.
Secondly, Labor would "rebuild" the health workforce, and offer 500 healthcare professionals permanency.
Ms Dow said about 25 per cent of the health care workforce were on short term contracts.
"We think that's unacceptable and is contributing to the significant issues that we have around attraction and retention in Tasmania when it comes to our health care workforce."
Premier Jeremy Rockliff said the Liberal government had delivered an additional 298 hospital beds and employed an extra 2500 health professionals, including 1,390 nurses since 2014.
As part of this second step, Labor would employ 32 additional staff to make patient journey's through the health system, and their discharge, safer.
Ms Dow said these were based on recommendations that were put to them by experts working in the field.
"And of course, we can't do all of this without good discharge planning," Ms Dow said.
"And so we're going to invest in more discharge planners across our health system as well, so that we can make sure that a patient's journey and Tasmanian health outcomes are better."
The last part of Labor's plan involved taking immediate action to "double up resources in the community."
"We understand that providing a health system doesn't start and stop with your hospitals. It's a continuum throughout the community," Ms Dow said.
"That's why we would immediately double the amount of hospital-in-home beds that are currently available across the state.
"This would mean that more Tasmanians can get care at home rather than having to be admitted to our hospitals."
Part of this step also involved expanding the mental health response service across the state.
"I'll give credit where it's due - It's an outstanding service and it's seen really good outcomes for patients and staff alike," Ms Dow said.
"We'll expand that to the North. And we'll also make the trial that's currently happening in the North West permanent, it's a good thing and it deserves to be rolled out across the state and grow."
The Liberal government also announced several health pledges on Sunday, promising to ban ambulance ramping and introduce an Australian first "GP Guarantee" that would help ensure Tasmanians could see a GP when they needed it.
Mr Rockliff said it was the most comprehensive package of improvements to Tasmania's health system in a generation.
"We are making record investments across all our major hospitals, employing more emergency staff and we're effectively banning ramping," Mr Rockliff said.
"Whether it's a check-up at the GP, the ambo you need in an emergency, or the upgraded hospital facilities you deserve - our health package delivers."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.