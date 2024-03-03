Game on: Take a look behind the scenes of Chess The Musical

It's a high stakes face-off, where one wrong move could spell catastrophe.
Against the backdrop of the Cold War two rival chess grandmasters - one American, the other Russian - battle not only for the world championship but the heart of a woman.
The countdown until Chess The Musical starts its run in Launceston, with cast and crew ready and eager to entertain - particularly after members achieved success at the Tasmanian Theatre Awards, winning 12 awards between them.
The production by the Encore Theatre Company is director Denise Sam's debut, as she had previously done some vocal direction with the company but never led an entire production.
Sam said it had been a mammoth effort by tireless volunteers, and things were shaping up well ahead of opening night.
"I love the whole process of of putting a story into song and then bringing that to life," she said.
"I'm nervous.
"Getting to this point, it's like you've had this little baby and now you're just handing it over going 'okay, off you go'."
Key to the production, alongside a score by ABBA legends Bjorn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson with lyrics by Sir Tim Rice, is a raked stage featuring lighting strips - to add depth - and several screens.
Set designer Darryl Rogers said the use of screens in lieu of large set pieces helped immerse audiences in the production.
"I've tried to do a very simple set, but very impactful," he said.
"There's lots of cutting to studio reporters and things like that. There's a lot of film clips of them reporting about the game.
"We had to come up with some device to actually show that. Because it's a rock show, it has a video clip feel to the whole thing."
Chess The Musical runs at the Princess Theatre from March 8 to 23, with tickets available at theatrenorth.com.au.
