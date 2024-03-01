'It's epic': George Town to host AFL legends football match this year

For just the second time in its decade-long history, the Relive the Rivalry AFL football charity match will be played in the North.
George Town's revamped Blue Gum Park will host the match on Saturday, October 5, seven years after UTAS Stadium did in 2017.
A Tasmanian side made up of former VFL/AFL players and local legends will take on a Victorian/All-Stars team made up of past greats from all over Australia.
George Town mayor Greg Kieser was elated to get the iconic game.
"Bringing a game like this into a football-loving community like ours, you can't understate how important it is, it's epic," he said.
He's hoping for a great day that showcases the town's upgraded facility.
"It's literally gold standard, it's renowned as being possibly the best playing surface in the North," he said.
"It's just a day where everyone can come and share in how proud we are of our club and community and raise funds for this incredible cause."
Every person involved with the event donates their time with funds raised going to Foodbank Tasmania who last year received $40,000 which supported their School Breakfast Program.
Money will be raised through gate takings, raffle tickets and a post-match function featuring an auction.
Relive the Rivalry founder and coordinator Jaimes Wiggins said he had previously been gobsmacked by the impressive condition of Blue Gum Park and had it in mind as one of the contenders.
He said the match was held at North Hobart Oval in 2023 and some players had suggested it be taken back to regional Tasmania this year.
"I approached (the council) and within 24 hours of sending an email saying 'could we do this event and these are sort of things we need and the support' - they ticked all the boxes straight away," he said.
"They were obviously very happy to attract it."
Community team leader Dravid Rao said the council were thrilled to get the call.
"With the work we've done with the facility, we were more than happy to have the game here," he said.
"We know George Town is very passionate about football, we've got a very rich history with football.
"It's something the community would love and appreciate.
"We want the entire state to come and have a look at what we've got here and all the work that has been done for community sport."
He said the council wanted community organisations involved as well, including the Lions and Rotary clubs.
Wiggins said there would be women's game as the curtain-raiser.
"I'll be looking to involve the host club George Town and hopefully they'll marry up with one of their rival clubs," he said.
The charity match started in 2012 after Wiggins wanted to raise awareness about muscular dystrophy.
The game has been played at North Hobart Oval on seven occasions and once each at Penguin's Dial Park, Huonville and UTAS Stadium.
One of the AFL's biggest characters of the past two decades is likely to wow again.
Wiggins said former Carlton and Brisbane Lions spearhead Brendan Fevola, who booted 10.9 last year, was in the mix.
"Obviously depending on commitments, Brendan Fevola is a definite starter," Wiggins said.
He added: "(Hopefully) you can go out and have a chat with Fev at quarter or three quarter-time".
The confirmed Victorian/All-Stars players are former Brisbane Lions and Gold Coast Suns player Michael Rischitelli, Ben Setchell (Werribee VFL) and Troy Luff (Sydney Swans).
As for team Tasmania, former Premier Peter Gutwein, who kicked three goals last year, is back along with Adrian Fletcher (Geelong, St Kilda, Brisbane, Fremantle) and Brett Stephens (Fitzroy).
George Town favourite son Luke Crane and Launceston goal-kicking machine Adam Derbyshire are among the players who will debut.
Crane won the 2008 Magarey Medal as the SANFL's best and fairest while playing for Sturt.
Andy 'Chopper' Lovell (Melbourne, West Coast Eagles) is back for his third year as coach of Tassie.
Wiggins is keen to continue drawing new faces for both sides.
George Town Football Club president Lynette Burt said the tireless work the committee and volunteers had put in across the past six years was starting to pay off.
Back then the Saints developed a strategic plan to ensure footy was sustainable in the town.
The ground was at one point unplayable and had to be closed in recent years but it now boasts a carpet-like surface.
The upgrade featured a new surface, drainage, fencing, goal posts and sponsors box.
Burt said the aim was to make football accessible at all levels and there had been a focus on spectator access.
"When we put the strategic plan in for this facility, there was very much a focus, not only on our club and for juniors coming through, but (thinking) 'what else can we bring to the community'," she said.
Burt expressed her thanks to the council and other partners for helping with the upgrade.
