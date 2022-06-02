After a 2021 season that delivered three wins, where have the Saints emerged from in 2022?
George Town, a club which which won eight senior premierships in a row from 2002-2010, are back having won their past five NTFA premier encounters.
Their streak includes a 31-point win over rival South Launceston.
Will it become six on the trot when they meet fifth-ranked Longford on Saturday at home?
Veterans Shaun Muller and Luke Crane, who play in the forward line, have been part of the turnaround.
They will also celebrate 20 years since playing in the club's 2002 flag on Saturday.
George Town's having a reunion for its 1972, 1982 and 2002 premiership teams from 1-5pm.
Muller, a six-time premiership player, gave his take on what is working well for the Saints this year.
"It's just having all the young guys that grew up playing here that went away to other clubs in (NTFA) division one that have come back together," he said.
"And a couple of the key areas we needed to recruit for, they went and recruited young guys that fit in the mind as being good people.
"They give back more than they take from the footy club which is important and they fit in well."
Crane, who hasn't been able to get to the club as much as he would have liked due to shift work, has also picked up on a different feeling among the group.
"I've noticed a massive difference in attitudes and commitment and that had been a big thing that had been lacking," he said.
"That's really hard when you're not going that well that guys drop away.
"You see guys are doing extras all the time and they're wanting to get better."
He's hopeful the Saints are building for a sustained period of success.
Muller, who has been vice-captain and assistant coach in the past, said the pair prided themselves on being on-field leaders for the younger players.
"It's to set them up so when we move away from it, they've got some more knowledge that we were lucky enough to get from the older guys when we started out as young blokes too," the club life member said.
Muller is enjoying playing alongside his brother, Scott, this season.
"My motivation to come back was I played a few games in the back end of last year when the club was really struggling just to help out," he said.
"And my brother came back from overseas, he's been overseas since the end of the 2002 season and I had never actually played football with him previously.
"He asked me if I wanted to go and have a kick and we didn't really set any goals of playing senior footy.
"But we've played senior footy this year which I'm really enjoying."
Crane, who has played about 60 senior games for the club, left after 2003 and returned in the past couple of years.
He was a star of the SANFL and won the 2008 Magarey Medal while playing for Sturt.
Muller has kicked 11 goals from five games while Crane has booted five majors from two matches this year.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
